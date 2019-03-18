And the truth comes out! Andy Cohen summoned up new details of the dicey friendship between Kandi Burruss and her co-stars, Porsha Williams, & NeNe Leakes in his March 17 episode of ‘WWHL.’

Tell us how you really feel! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss, 42, sat down for a chat with Andy Cohen, 50, on March 17, and fans who called into the show were not afraid to ask the hard-hitting questions. When one fan asked Kandi if she thinks she’ll be friends with Porsha Williams forever, she gave an honest answer. “I hope we’ll be doing great forever. We have definitely, definitely worked on getting things better between us and so far so good…I hope it stays that way,” she replied. The answer was fair enough, considering all the drama she and Porsha have been through in the past.

When another viewer brought up the infamous social media unfollowing spree NeNe Leakes hit her co-stars with, Kandi didn’t seem to take it personally. In fact, she could care less! “We don’t care,” she told Andy on Sunday’s Watch What Happens Live. “We don’t care. It’s not like, no offense, but it’s not like I have a lack of great followers. Like, I love all the people who do follow me. I appreciate you. I got love for you. And for the one who decided to unfollow, I don’t care,” she added. It sounds like Kandi isn’t the least bit upset that Nene hit the ‘unfollow’ button on her.

The unfollowing spree the fan was referring to took place sometime between the RHOA reunion taping on March 7 and the morning of March 8. The co-stars NeNe spared were few and far between. The star unfollowed nearly all of her cast mates on Instagram! When HollywoodLife did a check of her IG on March 8, and it showed she was no longer keeping up with Kandi, Porsha, Cynthia Bailey and Eva Marcille, as well as RHOA adjacent pal Tanya Sam. The only co-stars that were still in NeNe’s good graces were Marlo Hampton and Shamari DeVoe.

If there’s anything we learned from Kandi’s sit-down chat, it’s that she’s steering clear of drama with her Real Housewives co-stars. However, with her new gig on Celebrity Big Brother, who knows how she will stir the pot on the show!