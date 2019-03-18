‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Cries Wondering Why Chris Lopez Won’t ‘Commit’ To Her

Kailyn Lowry tears up over her ‘frustrating’ relationship with her on-again, off-again ex Chris Lopez in a new episode of ‘Teen Mom 2.’ The MTV star just doesn’t know what she’s ‘waiting around’ for.

Kailyn Lowry, 27, is tired of waiting to see more stability in her on-again, off-again relationship with ex Chris Lopez. In a sneak-peek clip for the March 18 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn has a sit-down chat with the show’s producer to reveal what’s exactly going on between her and the father to her one-year-old son, Lux. “If you ask him right now, ‘Are you with Kail?’ Depending on who’s asking him, he may say yes or he may say no,” Kailyn explains to the producer in the clip below, adding, “He doesn’t know what I’m doing out here so he doesn’t want to look stupid, and I don’t know what he’s doing out there so I don’t want to look stupid.”

Here’s the issue: Kailyn wants to live together, and Chris wants a bachelor’s pad after he moves out of his grandmother’s home. “He wants his own place. Okay, that’s fine. Again, respect it. But then we don’t need to be doing this….We have a one-year-old, there’s no reason why we need to be co-parenting, but in a relationship, living separately, when we’ve been together on and off for three years,” she later says. “If we aren’t growing together, we need to just say bye.” However, the reality show star did clarify that she respects Chris for helping his family, being a responsible dad and “paying child support.”

But Kailyn herself is not feeling satisfied, claiming that the energy she invests into the relationship isn’t being reciprocated. According to the mother of three, Chris doesn’t even stay overnight at her house! “I do get so emotional and lonely…I mean I see like all my mom friends are married. And here I am like, ‘Why am I not?’ Like, why can’t he commit to me? It’s super frustrating ’cause it’s like, I’m waiting around for what?” Kailyn continues, now tearing up. Watch the full clip below to find out her plan “within the next year” if she and Chris still aren’t on the same page.

While Kailyn wants a relationship, she’s still wishy-washy when it comes to the most serious commitment of them all: marriage. “I always go back and forth with it, like I would never do it again. But, I think in the right situation with the right person, I think so,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in an interview published on Feb. 14. But for now, Kailyn is feeling herself. She hasn’t posted a photo of Chris to her Instagram feed since Dec. 2018, and posed nude, solo, to ring in her 27th year on March 14. The MTV regular also shares a three-year-old son, Lincoln, with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, and a seven-year-old son, Isaac, with another ex-boyfriend, Jo Rivera.