Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s tense trip to Laguna Beach has turned around! The newlyweds were spotted having a blast on the beach, and looked the happiest they have in a long time. The pics are way too cute.

What fight? Just one day after Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin-Bieber were spotted having a tense discussion, the newlyweds had a day of fun in Southern California. Justin and Hailey were all smiles as they hit the surf in Laguna Beach, California on March 17, frolicking in the water and relaxing on the sand. Hailey looked adoringly at her husband as he braved the freezing ocean, and they both bolted away after she tried to join him. So cute! SEE THE PICS OF JUSTIN AND HAILEY AT THE BEACH HERE.

Hailey was radiant in a mismatched pink bikini with a cute scrunchie and gold hoops. Justin chose to go with LA Dodgers gym shorts and still has that goatee. Like a gentleman, he gave Hailey his oversized flannel so she could cover up when they made it back to the beach. How cool is it that they’re just a public beach like anyone else? It was crowded, too; you can see some mesmerized teenage girls sitting right behind them with their cameras out, but Justin and Hailey are only paying attention to each other.

Their happy outing is a big contrast from their day at a nearby park the previous day. It appeared that the couple were having a tense argument or discussion, and Justin looked upset. The singer was covering his face with his hands, and at one point, Hailey put her hand on his shoulder to console him. They eventually walked out of the park looking worn down. Of course, we don’t know what they were talking about, but Justin has been “struggling a lot,” in his words, with mental illness issues. The couple have been seen multiple times leaving a therapist’s office in NYC looking distraught.