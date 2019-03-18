Jenelle Evans Not A Fan Of Kailyn Lowry’s Nude Pic: I’m ‘Trying To Clear That Image Out Of My Mind’

Jenelle Evans EXCLUSIVELY told HL exactly what she thinks of Kailyn Lowry’s naked photo she posted on Instagram!

Jenelle Evans, 27, is speaking out about Kailyn Lowry‘s latest boudoir photo shoot, and she is not here for it at all. In the risque photo, Kailyn posed in the nude while a white sheet covered up her back. When asked if she had any comment on Kailyn’s latest pic, Jenelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Nope no thoughts. Lmfao. In fact trying to clear that image out my mind.”

We reported earlier how Kailyn told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY why she thinks Jenelle has been calling her out, especially after Kailyn and Lindsie Chrisley launched their podcast “Coffee Convos,” which sometimes covers Teen Mom-related topics. “I think because things happen in real time, and then we recap it on the podcast, and so [Jenelle and David] constantly think that we’re always talking about them,” Kailyn explained. “And then it seems like the feud never ends.”

Their feud has particularly gotten worse after Jenelle’s mom Barbara made a controversial joke on Jenelle’s Instagram live account on Jan. 19. After Barbara said, “F**k Kail, I’ll kill her,” Jenelle insisted that her mom was only joking, but Kailyn did not accept this defense of Barbara’s remarks. “I’m not filming until something is done,” Kailyn EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s just the principle. I’m done taking the high road and trying to ignore their behavior.” And after being asked if either reached out to apologize, Kailyn admitted, “They absolutely did not.”

Meanwhile, Jenelle has since stood by her claims that the comment was all in good fun. “My mom and I are out of town for a mother/daughter weekend and filming our trip,” Jenelle EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “We had some drinks at dinner and came back to the Airbnb to drink a little more. I randomly got on Instagram and saw Brittany [DeJesus] was live so I decided to join in, especially since my mom was with me. We were all chatting, I have no idea how Kail got brought up, but when my mom heard her name she immediately said, ‘F**k Kail, I’ll kill her Hahahaha’ in a joking way. My mom did NOT mean that in a bad way. She is really upset everyone took it the wrong way and is still upset about it at this moment.”