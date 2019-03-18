Hailey Baldwin Calls Out ‘Fake News’ About Her On Instagram: ‘Don’t Believe What You Read’

Are Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin dealing with ‘trust issues’ as he battles depression? Mrs. Bieber had two words for that report.

“Don’t believe what ya read on the Internet folks,” Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), 22, posted to her Instagram Stories on March 18, days after a report claimed that she and hubby Justin Bieber, 25, were going through a “rough patch.” She included a few emojis with her message, including the “laughing with tears” and “eye roll” emojis. An animated pair of lips might have been Hailey’s interpretation of people talking about her and Justin, but that’s up for interpretation. However, she made it clear what she thought about that report by including a giant animated gif of the words “Fake News.”

While she didn’t mention the Us Weekly report specifically, her message seemed to slam its claims that there was trouble in paradise for Mr. & Mrs. Bieber. Us Weekly also reported that Justin’s friends were “concerned about his relationship with Hailey,” and that the two newlyweds “are still having trust issues and a hard time.” Though the publication’s sources claimed Hailey has “been so supportive” and that Justin “wants and needs her to be his wife,” the two were having a “hard” time.

While Hailey seemingly dissed these claims, it’s not “fake news” that Justin is dealing with some mental distress. The “Sorry” singer confirmed the earlier reports of his depression by posting a message to his Instagram Stories on March 9. “Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys,” Justin wrote. “Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird… I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me.”

Hailey was so “proud” of her husband for opening up like this, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. Seeing her husband muster up the “courage” to open up and share these intimate feelings “made her love him even more. …. He has her full support, the same way he supported her when she opened up and shared about her battle with anxiety.”

When Justin and Hailey were spotted together at Laguna Beach, California on March 16, they appeared to be having a tense conversation that caused Justin to walk away at one point while looking upset. However, the next day, the couple was all smiles when they returned to the beach for some surf and sand.