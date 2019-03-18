Why Felicity Huffman & William H. Macy’s Marriage Is Not Being Torn Apart By College Scandal

Felicity Huffman was arrested and charged in one of the largest college admissions scams ever and she’s now leaning on her husband, William H. Macy, for support.

Felicity Huffman, 56, made headlines on Mar. 12 when she was indicted and arrested for one of the largest college cheating scams ever. The former Desperate Housewives star, who shares two daughters — Sofia, 18, and Georgia, 16 — with husband William H. Macy, 69, allegedly paid $15,000 to boost her oldest daughter’s SAT score. Felicity was released on $250k bond later that day, so she wouldn’t have to stay behind bars until future court proceedings. While she currently awaits her fate, Felicity’s husband of 21 years, has “stepped up” to help her throughout this challenging time. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to the A-listers who said, “Felicity is very remorseful, she wholeheartedly recognizes what a mistake this was and is now doing everything to cooperate.”

“This is unimaginably stressful and so humiliating, but fortunately, she has the full support of her husband,” the insider continued. “This kind of crisis could tear a marriage apart, but it’s only made Felicity and Bill closer. He’s really stepped up to hold her hand through this.” The Shameless star was spotted rushing to his wife’s side at a downtown Los Angeles courthouse on Mar. 12, just hours after she was charged and arrested in the FBI investigation that’s been dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

“It kills Bill that he can’t step in for her and take the charges,” the source said. “If he could, he absolutely would. Since he can’t do that, he’s doing what he can to stand by her by going to every meeting and every court hearing with her. She’s the one facing the charges but they are facing this together.” The couple was spotted arriving at court once again on Mar. 15 for an unscheduled appearance, which is likely to be in connection with the mother-of-two’s $250k bond.

HollywoodLife spoke with a second pal close to the pair who said, “Felicity has been struggling with feelings of regret and would do anything to take back the mistakes she made. She never imagined this would do so much damage to herself and her family.” As we previously informed you, fifty people were charged after allegedly being involved in the college cheating scandal, which included everyone from Hollywood stars to college coaches and test administrators.

After heading to court on Mar. 15, Felicity deleted her Instagram account after previously turning off the comments. “Getting back a career is the last thing on her mind and right now she’s focused on being there every and any way she can for her daughters. Having Bill’s support means absolutely everything and she doesn’t know what she’d do without him by her side.”

“Felicity knows this won’t break their family, it has only made them realize how much they can lean on each other,” the friend said. The Academy Award-nominated pair met at New York City’s Atlantic Theater Company and the couple dated on and off for 15 years before tying the knot on Sept. 6, 1997. Their daughters are still in high school and it is unknown what path they will take to college, if any.

Full House actress Lori Loughlin, 54, was also indicted in the scam alongside husband Mossimo Giannulli, 55. The couple, who married in 1997, allegedly “agreed to a pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team despite the fact that they did not participate in crew, thereby facilitating their admission to USC,” court documents stated. Lori and Mossimo share two daughters, Olivia, 19, and Isabella, 20, who have decided to not return to the elite private university, as TMZ reported. However, a USC representative told us that the girls are “still enrolled.”