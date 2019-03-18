Farrah Abraham Recreates Kourtney Kardashian’s Nude Poosh Pic & Fans Have Mixed Feelings

Farrah Abraham garnered an epic response on Mar. 18, when she posted a nude Instagram photo of herself that was a replica of the recent pic Kourtney Kardashian posted to promote her brand, Poosh.

Is that Farrah Abraham or Kourtney Kardashian?! The 27-year-old Teen Mom OG star shocked many of her fans on Mar. 18, when she took to Instagram to show off a recreation of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians‘ star’s nude pic from last week, and it was truly a sight to see! Farrah’s eye-catching photo was on point, and included all the same details of Kourtney’s photo, which she posted to promote her new brand, Poosh, on Mar. 4, including the bathroom location setting and an Apple laptop. In the snapshot, Farrah’s sitting completely naked on a bathroom sink, like Kourtney, and has a towel wrapped around her head. She’s holding the computer in one hand and a cupcake in the other, the latter being one of the only differences from Kourt’s pic (Kourtney was holding a teacup in hers). CHECK OUT FARRAH’S PIC HERE!

“LEGEND. GODDESS. GENIUS Monday’s mean multitask I can never finish getting ready & im woken up by calls & meetings never end …. so just do it #AMBITIONINTOREALITY#MASTERCLASS #COMMONGENIUS,” Farrah captioned the pic. Although the image seemed to be a tribute to Kourt and was clearly meant to be maybe even a little funny, some of Farrah’s followers weren’t too impressed, and called her out for what they thought was bad editing and poor taste.

“Omg this is horrible editing! Where is your belly button?!?!” one follower asked, in response to the photo. “This has got to be the worst photoshop fail ever,” another wrote. “Awkward photo,” a third commented.

It wasn’t all negative responses, though. Farrah was also able to bring out some praises. “Beautiful picture ❤️,” one fan wrote. “everyone should be KIND to each other. you look great💕,” another pointed out. “love the photo @farrah__abraham, you not doing it right if you don’t got haters, keep shining 💕😍😘,” yet another wrote.

Kourtney hasn’t commented on the lookalike pic just yet, but we’ll definitely be updating if anything comes up. In the meantime, it’s great to see Farrah embracing her fun side and doing whatever she feels like doing despite the haters!