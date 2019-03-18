Eva Mendes & Mini-Me Daughter Esmeralda, 4, Match In Polka-Dot Dresses — See Pic

Eva Mendes couldn’t have been any more adorable on an outing with daughter Esmeralda as they twinned in matching polka dot dresses and pony tails. We’ve got the sweet pic.

Ryan Gosling and partner Eva Mendes are so secretive about their private lives that the 45-year-old actress hid both of her pregnancies with their daughters. So it’s a rare treat to see either of them out and about with one of their kids in tow. Eva accompanied four-year-old Esmeralda to a little friend’s L.A. birthday party and the mother and daughter couldn’t have looked any cuter. Not only did they twin out in polka-dotted dresses, they each wore their hair in matching ponytails.

Eva has been her best spokesmodel for her flirty and ultra-feminine clothing line New York and Company and wore one of her brand’s designs. The dress was on point for St. Patrick’s day weekend in a bright kelly green with white polka dots all over it. A wide swatch of ruffles went all the way around the high-low hemline of the flowing skirt, which was at knee-length in the front and grew progressively longer in the back. The former actress — she hasn’t taken a role in five years to focus on her family and clothing business — wore white open-toe flat sandals and chic brown sunnies to complete her look.

Esmeralda was every bit Eva’s mini me. She donned a lavender play dress with purple polka dots and pink tights for her friend’s birthday party. She copied mama Eva’s hair, as the Cuban-American beauty wore hers up in a sleek high pony while Esmeralda did the same, albeit a little messier with a bright green scrunchie to hold her hair up. There were no signs of Ryan or the couple’s two-year-old daughter Amada during the cute outing.

Notoriously private Eva revealed six months ago why she’s been in no hurry to return to acting. She met and fell in love with Ryan while filming 2012’s drama The Place Beyond the Pines and only filmed one movie each in the two years that followed. “I’m just so obsessed with my kids that I don’t want to leave them. They’re just still so little,” the Hitch star told E! News during a New York and Company line launch on Sept. 16, 2018. Thankfully both her family and Ryan’s have pitched in to help raise the couple’s young children. “I don’t feel like I have it balanced at all. I kind of have been figuring it out as I’m going along and it’s just important to have a support system. I have my family, I have Ryan’s family and that’s just like, invaluable to have family around supporting you,” she added.