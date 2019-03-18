Some of your favorite leading ladies looked gorgeous as they stepped out on the red carpet for the 5th Annual Daily Front Row Fashion Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 17. From Lady Gaga to Kate Hudson, the stars looked their absolute best.

Let’s start with the star of the 2019 award season: Lady Gaga, 32, made quite the comeback to the event when she arrived at the Daily Front Row Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel, stepping out for her first red carpet appearance since the Oscars back in February, . The Academy Award winner opted for a leather black and white Rodarte dress with a tight bodice, which was decorated with a matching bow-tie and huge ruffle sleeves. Gaga topped her look off with heart shaped dangle earrings, a bold red lip, pink eyeshadow, and Marilyn Monroe-styled locks.

While Lady Gaga didn’t opt for sequins, Kate Hudson, 39, sure did. The blonde actress usually opts for a slinky plunging gown that shows off ample cleavage, but this time she went with a bright red long-sleeve Oscar De La Renta sequin gown with a matching crocodile print clutch. She topped her look off with a red lip and effortless waves. Following Kate’s lead in the sequin trend was Busy Philipps, 39, who went with a menswear look featuring a tuxedo jacket with just a black lace bra peaking out underneath and insanely sparkly, high-waisted sequin pants, both by Christian Siriano.

Despite one of the most popular trends of the evening being dazzling sequins, plunging halter necklines also reigned supreme. Stars like Adriana Lima, 37, Joan Smalls, 30, opted for seriously revealing ensembles. Adriana looked gorgeous in a velvet green halter neck Oscar De La Renta gown featuring an insanely high slit showing off her toned legs. Meanwhile, Joan went with both trends when she threw on a gorgeous halter neck striped sequin Oscar De La Renta gown with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Another gorgeous lady that went with the sequins trend included Candice Swanepoel, 30, who donned a silver, sheer-paneled Julien Macdonald dress with a slit on the front, paired with matching metallic silver Alexandre Vauthier strappy sandals.

Some of our other top looks came from Alicia Silverstone, 42, wearing a strapless tight red gown, Chanel Iman, 28, in a cutout mustard yellow dress and Deliliah Hamlin, 20-year-old daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna, who wore a fitted ivory silk Giorgio Armani suit with a sleek pulled back ponytail.

We loved all of the looks on the red carpet and can’t decide who was best dressed at the awards! Who do you think was best dressed?