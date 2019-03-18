BTS Members Jin & Jungkook Went Mountain Climbing & Posted The Most Adorable Pics

BTS members Jin and Jungkook make sure they have a blast on their downtime. Jin and Jungkook posted cute photos while mountain climbing and the ARMY can’t get enough of them!

BTS posted two photos of Jin, 26, and Jungkook, 21, hiking together on their official Twitter account on March 18. BTS captioned the two fun pictures, “Climbing!!” The BTS members appear to be climbing Geomdansan Mountain in South Korea and snapped the photos at 657 meters above sea level. Jin and Jungkook covered up in jackets, with Jungkook rocking a black puffer jacket, black hat, and a camera bag. Jin had on a long green coat and may have even kept the price tag on it!

Once the photos were posted, “Jinkook” immediately started trending worldwide on Twitter. “Jinkook” is a combination of Jin and Jungkook’s names. Fans loved seeing the BTS members out and about. “I missed Jinkook so much??? that??my?? heart?? jumped???” one fan tweeted. Another fan noted that it’s been 352 days since the last time Jin and Jungkook posted photos together.

The K-pop boy band is still in the midst of their Love Yourself world tour. In the coming weeks, they’ll be holding concerts in Hong Kong and Thailand. Starting in May 2019, BTS will kick off with their first-ever concert dates in North America. The Love Yourself: Speak Yourself part of their world tour will feature tour stops in Los Angeles and Chicago before moving on to Brazil, Paris, London, and more for more epic shows. BTS will also be making their Saturday Night Live debut on April 13. They’ll be the musical guest alongside host Emma Stone, who is a major K-pop fan. Their SNL performance will come just one day after the boy band drops their highly-anticipated new album, Map of the Soul: Persona.