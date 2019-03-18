Brian Austin Green Reveals ‘90210’ Cast Had Reunion At Gabrielle Carteris’ Home After Luke Perry’s Death

Brian Austin Green opened up about how the cast of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ had a get-together in the days that followed Luke Perry’s death!

In the wake of Luke Perry‘s tragic passing on Mar. 4 after his massive stroke on Feb. 27, his former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-stars had a reunion to grieve his loss. Brian Austin Green, 45, took to his podcast to reveal that the group of actors met up at Gabrielle Carteris’ home. “People I haven’t seen in like 18 years, at least,” Brian said on the Remembering Luke with Brian Austin Green episode. “And you see them there, and it’s… you were happy to see everybody, and you felt like, ‘God, it’s been too long,’ and it was great, but what a horrible reason to have to see everybody again.”

While adding that the get-together was full of “mixed emotions,” Brian also added that there were “fun, funny, laugh times” as well. We reported earlier how Luke’s official death certificate revealed that the actor suffered from an ischemic cerebrovascular accident. Before his passing, Luke and his fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, 44, were planning on getting married on August 17, 2019, according to Save the Dates obtained by TMZ.

Recently, Jason Priestley, 49, broke his silence on the late actor’s death. “It’s taken me a couple of days to figure out how to write this…,” Jason wrote on Instagram on Mar. 7. “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared… Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon… and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today… If you had the good fortune to know Luke, or to have ever crossed his path, I know you are sad today as well… the candle that burns twice as bright only burns for half as long… you burned oh, so brightly Luke… Goodnight Sweet Prince.”