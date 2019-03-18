Blac Chyna Wishes Rob Kardashian ‘Happy Birthday’ On Instagram

They may not be together anymore, but Blac Chyna still has a spot for Rob Kardashian in her heart, and she sent Dream Kardashian’s daddy some love on his 32nd birthday!

“Happy Birthday Rob,” Blac Chyna, 30, posted to her Instagram Stories (h/t The Shade Room) on March 17, the day Rob Kardashian turned the big 3-2. Chyna included a shamrock emoji – it was St. Patrick’s Day, after all – as well as a face covered in hearts. It appears she was wishing lots of luck and love to her baby daddy, and this was an incredibly sweet gesture on Chyna’s part. While she and Rob have had their ups and downs, apparently she still has a ton of love for her ex.

Chyna’s message came after Dream Kardashian, 2, threw her daddy a surprise birthday party, thanks in part to her aunt, Khloe Kardashian, 34. “Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram. “She got her cousins to celebrate,” she added, sharing pictures of the St. Patrick’s Day-themed celebration. There was a green and white cake, plenty of shamrocks and Rob’s name spelled out n green construction paper. While Rob isn’t Irish, he must have felt like the luckiest man on earth after this wonderful bit of love from his baby girl.

Speaking of Dream spending more time with mommy, Chyna and Rob were recently the subjects of a report claiming he wanted more custody of their daughter following Chyna’s fight with Kid Buu, 30. Rob reportedly feared for Dream’s safety, and he supposedly believed she was not always “in good enough shape” to take Dream when it was her turn to watch their daughter.

Supposedly, Rob was already in talks with his lawyer to demand an increase in custody time. However, Rob and Chyna both responded to the reports online, with Rob saying they were “actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” while Chyna added that she thought he was “a wonderful father to our Dreamy.”

Rob didn’t really seem at peace with Chyna at the end of January, right around the time she and Kid Buu got into a “violent” altercation at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Honolulu. Chyna allegedly “scratched” Kid and her reportedly “slammed her” against the wall. Someone called 911 and the cops arrived on the scene. Rob, upon hearing news of this alleged incident, was “furious,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He is tired of hearing about Chyna and all of her boyfriend drama and he does not think it’s healthy for Dream to be around all the nonsense.”