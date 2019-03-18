HollywoodLife is EXCLUSIVELY debuting your first look at the all-new true crime series ‘Accident, Suicide or Murder,’ which premieres March 23 on Oxygen Media.

Oxygen Media is exploring true stories of suspicious deaths in the new crime series, Accident, Suicide or Murder. The hour-long episodes will air Saturdays at 7 p.m. The episodes will retrace investigations from start to finish and will explore all the questions associated with the fascinating and shocking cases. The families and detectives are determined to find out the truth about what happened to their loved ones. Over the course of the episodes, motives will be exposed and justice will be served as the families finally find out what caused the death of their loved ones.

The premiere episode, titled “The Sinister Episode,” explores respected pastor A.B. Schirmer after his wife dies in a tragic car accident, the small Pennsylvania community mourns. But when a congregant commits suicide in the pastor’s office, red flags are raised exposing a shocking affair. The pastor’s inappropriate behavior and suspicious past sparks another investigation into the death of his first wife. Accident, Suicide or Murder is produced by Dorsey Pictures with Chris Dorsey, Katie Hash, and Betsy Rott serving as executive producers.

If you’re a true crime fan, then this show is for you. There’s mystery, jaw-dropping twists, and so much more to keep you captivated from beginning to end.