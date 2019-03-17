Teresa Giudice Has Met With Divorce Lawyers & Plans To Keep Daughters In NJ Amid Joe’s Deportation

While Teresa Giudice is ‘waiting to see what happens’ regarding her husband Joe Giudice’s expected deportation, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY she’s already met with divorce attorneys.

With her husband Joe Giudice‘s anticipated deportation, Teresa Giudice, 46, has already gone to such lengths as to arrange meetings with divorce attorneys. A source close to Teresa told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the RHONJ star is adamant her daughters Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10, stay with her in New Jersey. “Teresa is struggling and some would say she’s putting on a good face just because that’s who Teresa is, but deep down, she’s hurting over all about this,” our source told us. “Teresa has met with divorce lawyers, however, it’s been a while because she’s waiting to see what happens, but she knows realistically, Joe will get deported, so then it’s figuring out where. Teresa has made it very clear — her daughter’s will remain in New Jersey no matter what.”

As of right now, she’s relying on Danielle Staub and Jennifer Aydin for support while they film the tenth season of RHONJ. “Teresa is really busy filming RHONJ right now and even though Joe’s life has now changed and he’s gone from prison to ICE, Teresa’s life hasn’t and won’t,” our source went on to say. “She filmed the day that Joe was transferred. She acted the exact same. She’s truly doing the best that she can and leaning heavily on co-stars Danielle Staub and Jennifer Aydin.”

Teresa, who supported her brother Joe Gorga on the same day her husband Joe was released from prison, is letting her husband deal with his expected deportation all by himself. “Teresa hasn’t done anything herself to get Joe released,” a source close to the RHONJ star said regarding Joe’s time in prison and placement into ICE custody. “She truly believes he put him and their entire family in this mess to begin with.”