Sarah Hyland Flashes Abs In Sexy Crop Top & Tight Jeans While Showing Off Shorter Hair In New Pics

Actress Sarah Hyland showed off a short haircut and a spring-perfect outfit while out and about in Los Angeles!

She’s having fun in the sun! Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, 28, was spotted in West Hollywood leaving a hair salon in a stylish spring-ready outfit. The famous actress sported skinny blue jeans, a white short-sleeved crop top, and orange high heels. She cinched in her waist with a cheetah-print belt, too.

Sarah held onto her beige tote bag and iPhone in one hand while walking, and wrapped an olive green scrunchie around her wrist. The actress rocked silver sunglasses and medium-sized hoop earrings for the sunny day outing. Sarah showed off her blown-out hair while walking, seemingly going with a shorter ‘do after asking followers on Instagram if she should get a hair cut.

“Who’s ready for short hair,” Sarah captioned her March 9 pic on Instagram, which she posed in in a bikini and short curls. “I think it’s about that tiiiimeeee. (And by that I mean just take out [Modern Family character] Haley’s fake hair).” Since Sarah just finished filming season 10 of the show, it appeared that she decided to go ahead and get her hair cut!

The shorter style goes perfectly with her spring look that makes us desperate for warmer temperatures right now! We love shorter hair on Sarah just as much as we love longer hair, but the shoulder-length style probably makes more sense as it gets warmer and while she’s not shooting Modern Family scenes. Shorter hair will be less effort for the actress – less hair means less to style!

Sarah will be part of the show’s 11th season, which will air from 2019 to 2020. The actress has been a part of the ABC comedy since 2009 – we’re sure she has loved being a part of it, but once the show ends she may be able to get more creative and daring with her look should she choose to do so! For now, a shorter haircut is a fun option to change up her look and we’re definitely big fans!