‘RHOA’ Recap: Nene & Gregg ‘Talked About Separating’ Before Eva’s Wedding

As one couple came together during the March 17 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, another one started falling apart. The ladies had all come together to celebrate Eva and Michael‘s wedding day, but Nene was overcome with so much emotion during the exchanging of the vows that she nearly left the wedding bawling her eyes out. Apparently, she and her husband, Gregg, had a pretty serious conversation just before she came to the wedding, so she almost didn’t make it. However, she felt it was important to be there for Eva. Anyway, during the cocktail hour, Nene told Cynthia, “Right before I came here, [Gregg] talked about separating.”

“Okay, hold on now,” Cynthia interjected before asking for an explanation. “You guys are already in separate rooms — you’re talking about separate houses?” And Nene said, “yes”, without even wincing. “He said he would go ahead and find him a place. Last night I felt like I broke. Because he is so mean.” Nene then explained in her confessional, “Gregg let’s me take the rap for a lot of things that he’s done. And people generally point the finger at me. And he kind of just sits and lets me take that rap when he knows that it’s not that way at all.”

Nene then told Cynthia, “I get that it’s a sickness, but I can’t be talked to quite like this. It’s weird because you trying to help the sick person, they don’t want your help. And everybody around thinks that I’m bad.” Cynthia told Nene that she thinks this is all “temporary,” but Nene didn’t seem as certain. And their conversation was cut short when Marlo came over and requested Nene talk to Kandi and Porsha about what happened in her closet at the “Bye Wig” party.

Nene though it was “ridiculous” that the ladies wanted to talk to her about the closet situation at Eva’s wedding, but she still heard them out. And Nene also took the opportunity to explain why she got so upset about them going in her closet. She said she was “humiliated” when Kim Zolciak‘s daughter, Brielle Biermann, previously went in her bathroom and outed her for having roaches, so she didn’t want something similar happening if the cameraman had entered the closet and saw how messy it was. Then, Nene told the ladies that they have no idea what she’s going through and all she wants is for them to show her “some love”. So they apologized, hugged her, and she broke down in tears.

But because of all the drama she went through, Nene no longer wanted to give a toast to Eva and Michael during the reception. She said she was “exhausted,” but the ladies insisted that she still do it, so she pushed her way through and gave the speech before heading home.

The ladies also became concerned about Shamari‘s behavior, when she had one too many drinks during the wedding. But is that really shocking? At this point, we can only assume the ladies will hold some sort of intervention at the reunion, right?

