Paris Jackson & BF Gabriel Glenn All Smiles After She Slams Suicide Report

Paris appeared to be fine with her boyfriend after reports surfaced that she attempted suicide earlier in the day.

Paris Jackson, 20, and her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn stepped out for a movie date and some KFC on March 16 after reports surfaced earlier that day that Paris had attempted suicide, which she denied on Twitter.

Paris appeared comfortable for their afternoon outing, wearing a cropped green sweatshirt showing off her stomach, and low-rise grey sweatpants. She paired the look with black sneakers and long beaded necklaces, wearing her blonde hair down and straight. She held onto a brown bag as well to hold her belongings.Her boyfriend Gabriel wore a grey t-shirt, black jeans, a red-and-black checkered sweatshirt witch matching sneakers. He covered his long hair with a grey beanie.

Gabriel shared his drink with Paris, offering her a sip of his beverage while they descended from the escalator. The two were all smiles together and seemed to be enjoying their date together, despite the news that spread that same day that she had suffered a suicide attempt and was hospitalized. Paris was also spotted that same day wearing a jacket that read “I’m fine” on the back, seemingly attempting to share a message that all was well.

We’re glad Paris can lean on Gabriel if she is going through a difficult time. The couple has been going strong, and previously enjoyed a special Valentine’s Day together. “Paris and Gabriel had the perfect Valentine’s Day, they spent it relaxing at home watching movies and playing music together,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the holiday. “Paris is head-over-heels in love and has been telling her friends that Gabriel is her soulmate. Gabriel is so supportive of her and encouraging, he’s her biggest cheerleader with everything from her music to the day to day life stuff she has to deal with. And he’s extremely attentive to her, it’s obvious that he adores her. He even writes loves songs for her. They’re very, very sweet together, this relationship is so good for her.”

We’re relieved to see Paris out and about with her boyfriend, and that she appears in good health. We’re sending our best wishes to Michael Jackson’s daughter!