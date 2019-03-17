Meghan McCain Fires Back At Donald Trump After He Insults Her Late Dad, John

Meghan McCain didn’t hold anything back on Mar. 16, when she took to Twitter to respond to President Donald Trump’s tweet that dissed her late dad John McCain, who served as the U.S. State Senator from Arizona, by saying he had ‘stains’ during his political career.

Meghan McCain, 34, who is known for being outspoken about her beliefs, took to Twitter on Mar. 16 to slam President Donald Trump, 72, for tweeting negative words about her late father, John McCain. “No one will ever love you,” part of Meghan’s tweet read, in response to what Donald wrote about John’s ties to the controversial Russia dossier and his choice to vote against repealing Obamacare. The commander-in-chief quoted former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr, 72, in his tweet, and insisted Meghan’s dad, who served as the U.S. Senator for Arizona from 1987 until his death from cancer in Aug. 2018, had several “stains” in his career.

“Spreading the fake and totally discredited Dossier ‘is unfortunately a very dark stain against John McCain.’ Ken Starr, Former Independent Counsel. He had far worse ‘stains’ than this, including thumbs down on repeal and replace after years of campaigning to repeal and replace!” Donald’s full tweet read.

Meghan was quick to respond with her passionate and slamming response and in it, she didn’t hesitate to stick up for her dad. “No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine?” her tweet read.

Meghan’s tweet doesn’t come as too much of a shock considering Donald and John were known for having very different political beliefs on a lot of issues and didn’t have the best relationship. Donald’s most recent tweet about John refers to an interview Ken gave to Fox News on Mar. 16, according to CNN. In the interview, Ken indeed called the dossier against John “a very dark stain”, but he also praised the late senator by calling him a “great man” and “American hero.”

Ken and Donald’s words about John was in response to news that linked John to the dossier, which was compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele, and claimed there was collusion between Donald’s presidential campaign and Russia. Both sides have denied the conspiracy, but it’s still a hot topic that comes up from many political activists who are not in favor of Donald’s presidency.

No one will ever love you the way they loved my father…. I wish I had been given more Saturday’s with him. Maybe spend yours with your family instead of on twitter obsessing over mine? https://t.co/q7ezwmHiQ4 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 16, 2019

Meghan’s latest response to Donald isn’t the first time she spoke out against him while also praising her father. At John’s funeral on Sept. 1, Meghan’s eulogy indirectly called out Donald by comparing her father’s war heroism and Donald’s lack thereof. “We mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who never made the sacrifice he gave so willingly,” Meghan confidently said with tears in her eyes.