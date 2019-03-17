March Madness Bracket Revealed: Find Out Which Teams Made The NCAA Basketball Tournament

The 2019 NCAA Men’s Division I Basketball Tournament bracket has just been revealed so find out who made this year’s event.

A total of 68 schools are celebrating tonight because they just got a ticket to the big dance. On March 17, the NCAA revealed the bracket to the 2019 Mens’ Division I basketball tournament, aka March Madness. Now friends, families, and offices everywhere will spend the next two days peering over this lineup as basketball fans (and those who just want to fill out brackets for fun) make their predictions. Extra props go out to the four No. 1 seeded teams, as Duke, Virginia, North Carolina and Gonzaga were given that distinct honor in this year’s tournament.

67 games will now be played over 19 games until only one team is left standing. The First Four – aka “the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers, and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams,” per NCAA.com – will compete on March 19-20, basically playing their way into the Round of 64. The first and second rounds of the tournament will take place from March 21-24, with the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight happening on March 28-31. The Final Four takes March Madness into the next month, as that’ll happen on April 6, and the National Championship game will take place two days later on April 8.

This year, the NCAA developed a new ranking system to pick the teams that would get picked for March Madness. The NCAA Evaluation Tool – or NET – “relies on game results, the strength of schedule, game location, scoring margin, net offensive and defensive efficiency, and the quality of wins and losses,” according to NCAA.comn. The NET was built to create a system that was as accurate as possible while evaluating a team’s performance fairly. Past qualifiers – like game date and order – were omitted to give equal importance to both early and late-season games.

“What has been developed is a contemporary method of looking at teams analytically, using results-based and predictive metrics that will assist the Men’s Basketball Committee as it reviews games throughout the season,” said Dan Gavitt, the senior vice president of basketball for the NCAA. “While no perfect rankings exist, using the results of past tournaments will help ensure that the rankings are built on an objective source of truth.”