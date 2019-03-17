Louis Tomlinson’s Twin Sisters Daisy & Phoebe Break Silence On Felicite’s Death: ‘My Heart Is Bleeding’

Louis Tomlinson’s twin sisters Daisy & Phoebe took to Instagram to mourn Félicité after her passing on Mar. 13.

This is so heartbreaking. Following Felicite Tomlinson‘s death on Mar. 13 after paramedics were unable to revive the 18-year-old after her collapse in her apartment in Earl’s Court, West London, her twin sisters Daisy and Phoebe Tomlinson, 14, took to Instagram to share their grief over their sister’s sudden passing. “Words don’t even begin to describe how shocked and broken hearted we all are,” Phoebe wrote in the caption of a black and white picture she shared of Felicite. “You were my best friend, sister, motivator and person that could make me laugh until I cried. I’m lost without you and the thought of never seeing you again scares me like you wouldn’t believe. I will love you forever and ever and you and mama will have a place in my heart until the day I die. Please tell me your watching over us and that you will always remember the way we all laughed together. Our memories will stay with me forever. We made so many.”

Phoebe then shared a story about Felicite that will melt your heart: “I remember me, Dais, Lotts and you all sleeping in the same room on two bunk beds and we’d chat all night about random things that made us giggle. You were the best at story telling. Mummy needed you and you desperately needed her. I’m so glad your together now and she has you to rub her feet in heaven like you used to. I pray that you’re in a better place now. We love you like you wouldn’t believe. Fly high my beautiful sister 👼🏼.”

Joining her in her mourning was her sister Daisy, who wrote on another Instagram post, “this is the fourth time I’ve tried to write this. No words will come close to explaining how broken I am, once again. My precious sister. My heart is bleeding. I keep imagining and praying they have the wrong person. Not my sister, my best friend.” She later went on to share a sweet anecdote about Felicite, adding, “it was only a few weeks ago that we were sat on the sofa bed at 3am drinking tea, eating French fries and chatting about the future. You told me about all your plans. We were excited. I pushed you away when you tried cuddling me, I thought I would have so many more chances to do that. I would cuddle you a million times over if you were still here, with me. Protecting me from this cruel world. I can still feel your arms wrapping around my waist and your lips kissing my head. I can hear your voice. I want to hold you, keep you safe. Tell you how much you meant to me and how much I adored you. I’m frightened without you. You’ve left me feeling alone. Mama needed you. i hope you are happier up there with her. make sure you don’t forget about us. keep us in your conversations. i have two angels now, watching over me. i can’t wait to make you both so proud of me.”

Since Félicité’s tragic death, Dr. Reed Wilson, a Beverly Hills GP and cardiologist, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the factors that might have contribute to Felicite’s heart attack. “Heart attacks are rare in young people, therefore exact statistics as to each cause are difficult,” Dr. Wilson told us. “A heart attack is caused by a blocked artery to the heart. The part of the heart that is supplied by the blood vessel dies and no longer pumps. If the area is small enough the individual can do very well. If it is a large area and there is no longer enough heart to pump, the patient can die. The most common deadly problem following a heart attack are abnormal heart beats that result in deadly arrhythmias and ultimately cardiac arrest where the heart stops.”