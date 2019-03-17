Kim Kardashian Reunites With Paris Hilton For 38th Birthday Party Featuring Pole Dancing

Kim Kardashian attended her former bestie Paris Hilton’s belated 38th birthday party, which featured pole dancing, sparklers & so much more!

We’d expect nothing less from Paris Hilton‘s birthday party! While the star had her actual birthday on Feb. 17, she officially celebrated it on Mar. 16 and needless to say, she went all out. Not only was her former bestie Kim Kardashian, 38, in attendance for her 38th birthday celebrations at an undisclosed location, but the party had Paris, who wore a plunging sparkly outfit, showing off her formidable pole-dancing skills. The event also featured dancing and sparklers, and had other celebs like Kourtney Kardashian, 39, Larsa Pippen, 44, and more there as well to enjoy the party’s iconic theme: “#ClubParis.”

Meanwhile, we reported earlier how Paris and Machine Gun Kelly, 28, were spotted out at an event for TINGS Magazine on Feb. 28. “Paris and Machine Gun Kelly enjoyed a flirty night out after running into each other at an event in L.A. recently,” an eyewitness told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They definitely have chemistry and kept the party going until late in the evening, even leaving Delilah late [in the] night to go hangout more together at her house. Paris is just having fun though. She’d love to settle down, but right now, it’s just flirty fun and she really thinks he’s cute.”

Just months ago, Paris called off her engagement to Chris Zylka, 33, in Nov., 2018. Later on in the month, she went on The Talk to explain why she decided to end their relationship. She told the ladies of The Talk, “When I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard, and it was this whirlwind romance. I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories, and I thought it was gonna [sic] be my happy ending, and I just realized after time that it wasn’t the right decision.”

While attending Paris’ party, Kim told her friend, “Happy birthday, Paris. Even though your birthday was months ago, this is how she celebrates… but she deserves it.”