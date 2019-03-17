Khloe Kardashian Defends Tristan Thompson As A Father On Twitter: ‘He Is A Good Dad To’ True

Khloe Kardashian stood up for her ex Tristan Thompson on Twitter by praising him as a father to True!

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is clearing the air finally about Tristan Thompson‘s efforts as a father and how he has acted as a parent to True Thompson since their latest tumultuous split. After one fan tweeted at her, “@khloekardashian hunny keep raising your daughter the best way you know how. All she needs is her mom. You’re doing great. Keep ya head up,” Khloe coolly replied, “Thank you love! You’re so very sweet. But he is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.” While Khloe has not been shy about condemning Tristan’s actions, she has also not defended him so publicly before.

After their latest split in Feb., and since news broke that he kissed Kylie Jenner‘s bestie Jordyn Woods at his house after a party on Feb. 27, Tristan hasn’t made any effort to win Khloe back. As a result, Khloe did not reach out to Tristan on his birthday on Mar. 13. “Khloe Kardashian is still extremely hurt by Tristan’s behavior as a whole,” a source close to Khloe told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “At this point, she’s not interested in a conversation. Khloe feels Tristan has shown her nothing but disrespect, and though she wishes him no ill will, she has no plans of reaching out. Tristan is busy traveling with his team this week, the Cleveland Cavs, and Khloe is in LA, so it’s not like they will even be in the same city, leaving very little chance of them being able to see one another anyways.”

When she wasn’t sticking up for her ex on Twitter, Khloe proved that she was the best aunt ever by helping Dream Kardashian, 1, throw Rob Kardashian, 31, the sweetest surprise party. Sharing photos of the shindig, which was full of shamrock decorations and featured a cake that read “Happy birthday daddy,” Khloe wrote, “Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy. Her daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s day) but she got her cousins to celebrate.”