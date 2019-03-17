Kate Middleton looked classically beautiful when she stepped out in a dark green coat to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 1st Battalion Irish Guards parade in London on Mar. 17.

Kate Middleton, 37, looked as Irish as could be when she showed up all to the festive 1st Battalion Irish Guards St. Patrick’s Day parade in London all decked out in green! The Duchess of Cambridge was joined by her husband Prince William, 36, for the traditional event and looked stunning in a long dark emerald coat dress by Alexander McQueen with a matching fascinator, black gloves and black heels. She also topped the look off by appropriately wearing the historic Cartier shamrock brooch, which has been passed down to her after being worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Anne.

During the holiday outing, Kate and William watched the 350 soldiers that took part in the parade and later handed out shamrocks to the officers and warrant officers, a tradition that was started in 1901 by Queen Alexandra, who was married to Edward VII. They then enjoyed an Irish themed lunch with the officers and were even seen sipping on some Guinness, fully embracing the Irish spirit. Kate looked thrilled on the outing, sharing big laughs and conversation with the fellow attendees.

Just two days before the St. Patrick’s Day outing, Kate made an appearance at the National Portrait Gallery in London on Mar. 12. She again chose an Alexander McQueen dress, but this time, it seemed like it was a piece she had already worn in the past. The gorgeous black floral ensemble was the same dress she wore to the 2017 BAFTAs with the only difference being the sleeves. The BAFTAs dress had thin off-the-shoulder sleeves while the recent one had short sleeves.

It seems like no matter what Kate wears, she always looks amazing. We love seeing her ensemble choices at various royal events throughout the year and can’t wait to see the next one!