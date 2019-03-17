Selection Sunday: How To Watch The 2019 March Madness Bracket Reveal & More Info

It’s here! It’s finally Selection Sunday, the day when they’ll reveal the 2019 March Madness Bracket. Don’t miss a second – find out how to watch to see who gets in this year!

While many across the United States will be celebrating (or recovering from) St. Patrick’s Day on March 17, the day marks a special occasion for basketball fans. It’s “Selection Sunday,” or when the NCAA Mens’ Division I Basketball Tournament bracket is revealed! 68 teams will be picked to participate in the 2019 extravaganza, which will have 67 games played over a period of 19 days. Dreams will be fulfilled, hopes will be crushed, and tears will be shed — and that’s all before a single basket is made! Anticipation will be at an all-time high as fans await the bracket to be unveiled. Yeah, it’s a pretty big deal so this is how you can watch every second of this grand ceremony.

Selection Sunday will take place at 6 PM ET on March 17 on CBS. The bracket will be revealed around 6 PM ET. Greg Gumbel will be joined by analysts Seth Davis and Clark Kellogg as they reveal the bracket on CBS. For those who don’t have a television or a cable/satellite account, the show will be streaming online through March Madness Live and on fuboTV.

The first games are played on March 19-20. The “First Four” – aka “the four lowest-seeded automatic qualifiers, and the four lowest-seeded at-large teams,” according to NCAA.com – will compete for spots in the proper Round of 64. Two days later, on March 21, the first games of the first round take place. The proper tournament kicks off on March 21 and will continue until the National Championship game on April 8. Yes, March Madness bleeds into April. It’s best not to question things like this and just roll with it.

Who will be the No. 1 seeds? As of March 15, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi predicts that Virginia, Gonzaga, Kentucky and North Carolina will each get seeded at No. 1 in their respective divisions. This model has Tennessee, LSU, Michigan State, and Duke seeded at No. 2. Joe Lunardi predicts last year’s champion, Villanova, will earn a No. 6 seed and face Ohio State in the first round. Considering how the champs have stumbled this season — going on a three-game losing streak in February — this doesn’t seem all that surprising.

So, get your office pools primed and get ready to fill out your own bracket as soon as it comes out tonight!