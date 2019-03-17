‘The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown Insists Future Husband Has ‘Gotta Be Good Looking’

Hannah Brown revealed to Ellen DeGeneres exactly what qualities she wants in a husband ahead of her season as the star of ‘The Bachelorette’!

In addition to revealing that she’s excited to show off her “beast” mode alter ego on The Bachelorette, the show’s recently announced star Hannah Brown, 24, told Ellen DeGeneres, 61, on her talk show that she’s got a few requirements for her prospective suitors. After Ellen asked her what she’s looking for in a husband, Hannah playfully responded, “Gotta be good looking. Just a good human… a good heart, kind, strong, but ultimately I want at the end of this for them to know me and and know every part of me and not just some version that I packaged together.” Watch Hannah’s entire interview with Ellen tomorrow, Mar. 18, on NBC at 4 PM Eastern.

While on the After the Final Rose special on March 12, Hannah already gave out her first rose. After meeting her first five suitors, one of whom said that he doesn’t go down South much, but he’d go down for her “anytime”, she eventually gave a rose to Cam, who actually rapped during his introduction. Although she at first forgot to ask Cam if he’d accept her rose, Hannah eventually pinned it to his lapel.

Since Hannah was named the next Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, 33, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was surprised by the show’s choice. “I’m shocked they picked Hannah,” Rachel told us. “I didn’t think that they’d reached that far back… we haven’t seen that in a long time. I mean, I definitely think that she’ll be entertaining and she’s [24]. So, it’s like, ‘Have the time of your life, you’re like a Miss America [Hannah competed in the 2018 Miss America pageant but did not place].’ It’s the pageant she never won. Now, she gets to be in that role. So, have fun… be open to whatever.”

Hannah and former Bachelor star Colton Underwood‘s romance ended when after she told him that she was falling for him, but he didn’t reciprocate, so he sent her home.