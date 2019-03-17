Blake Shelton: The Sweet Reason You’ll Never See Him In The Crowd At Gwen’s Shows Revealed

Blake Shelton has to watch Gwen Stefani’s concerts from backstage for a very sweet reason, a source close to Gwen told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Blake Shelton, 42, may have to watch his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, 49, perform from backstage, but there’s a really endearing reason why. A source close to Gwen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’d get too nervous if he was in the audience. “Gwen Stefani gets too nervous when performing for Blake Shelton, so every time she performs, he stays backstage,” our source told us. “It’s funny because Gwen is so outgoing, too! You never see him in the crowd. Blake is really the only one that makes Gwen get like that and Blake thinks it’s so cute and sweet so he’s happy to just watch her backstage when she has shows. He also knows if he’s in the crowd, it makes it more about him then her, and he doesn’t want her to feel that way.”

When it comes down to it, Blake and Gwen have never been happier — she even asked her Instagram followers to rate how hot they thought he was on Mar. 2, which is something he loved! “Blake is so proud of Gwen,” our source went on to say. “Gwen truly feels like she went through heartache in order to get to Blake. She truly appreciates her love journey. She’s never been happier, but still, there is no talk of marriage anytime soon. She’s happy with the way things are and so is he.”

We reported earlier how Gwen’s ex Gavin Rossdale, 53, seemingly threw shade at Blake while performing with Bush during a show at a venue called The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas on Mar. 15. “During Gavin’s performance on stage where he performed with Bush, he appeared to slyly take a dig at Blake by proclaiming, ‘F*** country music!’ a couple of times and throwing up his middle finger while chugging a glass of wine towards the end of his performance,” a fan EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He then laughed too as he toasted the crowd with his glass. He never mentioned Blake or Gwen, but everyone took it as a dig at Blake. All the concert goers in the venue were whispering that it was about Blake and laughing. All the fans seemed to be in on the joke. Everyone laughed at it, including Gavin!”