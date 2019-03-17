‘The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Make Out On The Beach In Steamy PDA Pics

They’re going into PDA mode right away! Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph showed off their newly-public love while laying out by the beach.

Less than a week after going public as a couple after dating in secret for four months after The Bachelor, Colton Underwood, 27, and Cassie Randolph, 23, were spotted making out while on a “hometown date” with her father Matt in Huntington Beach, California on March 16.

Cassie leaned into Colton for a kiss while the two sat in the sand, and Cassie ruffled through her white purse for an item. Colton wore a grey long-sleeved t-shirt and black shorts, along with a white hat. Cassie wore a white v-neck dress and wore her blonde hair down.

Colton shared a picture on Instagram with Cassie and her dad from the same beach day trip, saying in his caption, “The part of hometowns y’all didn’t get to see.” While the pic may have been taken at Cassie’s hometown of Huntington Beach, it wasn’t really a “hometown” date in that regard, anymore, since his season has now finished!

The two sported sunglasses and held onto their footwear as they strolled through the stand. The couple must be relieved to finally relax after a week of press following the conclusion of their ABC show season’s finale. The couple made stops all around New York City immediately after the March 12 finale, and can now wind down publicly after months of dating in seclusion.

While Cassie initially left Colton in Portugal, leaving him to date Tayshia Adams, 28, and Hannah Godwin, 23, he followed her and asked her to give him another chance. Cassie doubted the process working out for them due to her not being ready to get engaged so soon, so the couple chose to forgo the typical Bachelor conclusion of an engagement and decided to just date. We’re happy for them if they’re happy – best wishes to the new couple!