See Pics
Hollywood Life

Ariel Winter Slays In Daisy Dukes While Hugging BF Levi Meaden After Lunch Date — See Pics

Backgrid
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, eat lunch at Joan's on Third on Saturday. After their meal they have a little fun and share some PDA as they wait for their car. At one point Ariel starts to dance while they wait. Pictured: Ariel Winter, Levi Meaden BACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden InStyle and Warner Bros Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019 2019 InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globe After Party
Levi Meaden and Ariel Winter HBO Golden Globes After Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 06 Jan 2019
View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden gave each other a sweet hug after grabbing lunch on Mar. 16!

These two seem inseparable! While out grabbing lunch at Joan’s on Third on Mar. 16, Ariel Winter, 21, and her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, couldn’t help but keep each other as close as their leftovers. While Ariel rocked some Daisy Dukes (one of her favorite looks, which she always slays), Levi wore a sweatshirt, a pair of jeans and some Chuck Taylors. As Levi took their order to go, Ariel was sure to give him a huge hug. See their Saturday outing, which is pure couple goals below!

But this isn’t the only time Ariel has stunned with her chic looks while out and about. While hitting up San Francisco’s Museum of Ice Cream on Feb. 19, the Modern Family star wore a black long-sleeved shirt and tight pants. Needless to say, she looked like she had an amazing time — she even posed inside of a giant pink heart while standing on a pool full of sprinkles. (No word yet as to whether she was able to then take those sprinkles to go.)

And speaking of Modern Family, we reported earlier how Ariel and her co-star Sarah Hyland are feeling emotional as the series nears an end. “It will be a lot realer once they get to their final scenes but both Sarah and Ariel are excited, happy, scared, sad and everywhere in between with the announcement that Modern Family is ending,” a source close to Sarah and Ariel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This has been something for them that has been most of their lives and that is definitely something they will never forget.”

Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, eat lunch at Joan's on Third on Saturday. After their meal they have a little fun and share some PDA as they wait for their car. At one point Ariel starts to dance while they wait.Pictured: Ariel Winter, Levi MeadenBACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, eat lunch at Joan’s on Third on Mar. 16.
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress, Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, eat lunch at Joan's on Third on Saturday. After their meal they have a little fun and share some PDA as they wait for their car. At one point Ariel starts to dance while they wait.Pictured: Ariel Winter, Levi MeadenBACKGRID USA 16 MARCH 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Phamous / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ariel Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, eat lunch at Joan’s on Third on Mar. 16.

On Jan. 29, Levi took to Instagram to gush over Ariel on her birthday. In addition to sharing sweet pics of her, he captioned the photos writing, “Happy birthday to this sexy, brilliant, hilarious woman. I love you and all you’ve brought into my life!”