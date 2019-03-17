Ariel Winter Slays In Daisy Dukes While Hugging BF Levi Meaden After Lunch Date — See Pics

Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden gave each other a sweet hug after grabbing lunch on Mar. 16!

These two seem inseparable! While out grabbing lunch at Joan’s on Third on Mar. 16, Ariel Winter, 21, and her boyfriend Levi Meaden, 31, couldn’t help but keep each other as close as their leftovers. While Ariel rocked some Daisy Dukes (one of her favorite looks, which she always slays), Levi wore a sweatshirt, a pair of jeans and some Chuck Taylors. As Levi took their order to go, Ariel was sure to give him a huge hug. See their Saturday outing, which is pure couple goals below!

But this isn’t the only time Ariel has stunned with her chic looks while out and about. While hitting up San Francisco’s Museum of Ice Cream on Feb. 19, the Modern Family star wore a black long-sleeved shirt and tight pants. Needless to say, she looked like she had an amazing time — she even posed inside of a giant pink heart while standing on a pool full of sprinkles. (No word yet as to whether she was able to then take those sprinkles to go.)

And speaking of Modern Family, we reported earlier how Ariel and her co-star Sarah Hyland are feeling emotional as the series nears an end. “It will be a lot realer once they get to their final scenes but both Sarah and Ariel are excited, happy, scared, sad and everywhere in between with the announcement that Modern Family is ending,” a source close to Sarah and Ariel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This has been something for them that has been most of their lives and that is definitely something they will never forget.”

On Jan. 29, Levi took to Instagram to gush over Ariel on her birthday. In addition to sharing sweet pics of her, he captioned the photos writing, “Happy birthday to this sexy, brilliant, hilarious woman. I love you and all you’ve brought into my life!”