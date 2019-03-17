‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Judges Witness The Next Round Of Epic Auditions

There are only two rounds of ‘American Idol’ auditions left until the show heads to Hollywood Week. New auditions are showcased during the March 17 episode of ‘American Idol.’

The new auditions for American Idol start off in Louisville. It’s Katy Perry’s birthday, so Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie help her celebrate. They even treat her to a video of Dolly Parton singing “Happy Birthday” to Katy. The first audition is a Katy superfan. Jessica Whitely, now 26, auditioned for the show 7 years ago, and she was not good. The judges watch her old audition and cringe. She performs an original song called “Idol,” and she really belts it out. Lionel asks Jessica to put the guitar down and sing a cover that they know. She performs Katy’s song “The Box.” While it’s much better, Luke doesn’t think Jessica’s there yet. They all tell her to work on a few things and come back.

Jacob Moran, 24, is a geriatric nurse, but he’s always loved music. He’s ready to take a chance on his voice. He performs a sensational rendition of Ariana Grande’s “Into You.” The judges are so shocked that Jacob has never performed anywhere before. “You’re the best voice we’ve heard in all of Kentucky,” Katy says. Lionel is “dumbfounded” because Jacob’s voice is so great. They all vote to send Jacob to Hollywood!

American Idol heads to Los Angeles next. Alyssa Raghu, 16, who made the top 24 last season, is up first. She took everything the judges said last season to heart and wants a second chance to win American Idol. Alyssa sings a great rendition of V V Brown’s “Shark in the Water.” Lionel tells Alyssa that he’s “so proud” of her for coming back. Katy gives Alyssa a little bit of a critique, saying that her guitar playing is not on the same level as her voice just yet. The judges send her back to Hollywood!

Next up is Colby Swift, 19, an aspiring country singer. He sings “Cast No Stones” by Cody Jinks. He’s good, but not great. Luke asks him to sing the chorus without the guitar. Katy notes that Colby is “inconsistent” and “just not completely there yet.” However, Lionel notes that Colby has a “magnetism” about him, but Luke agrees with Katy that Colby is “unpolished.” Lionel and Katy both vote yes to send Colby to Hollywood!

Evelyn Cormier performs a gorgeous rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game.” Her voice is so unique, and she’s just 19 years old! Katy is stunned by Evelyn’s performance. “Literally one of my favorite voices I’ve ever heard in my life,” Katy tells Evelyn. They all send her to Hollywood!

Ashley Hess, 27, steps in front of the judges and blows them away with a perfect rendition of Norah Jones’s “Don’t Know Why.” The judges make her stop so they can come closer to listen to her sing. “I think you could win this whole thing,” Katy tells Ashley. Ashley’s headed to Hollywood, to say the least!

Elizabeth Gaba, who goes by Gaba, is up next. The 19-year-old was born via egg donor. Her mom has been totally open about Gaba reaching out to her egg donor. Both Gaba’s mom and egg donor, Amy, come to Gaba’s audition in Idaho. Gaba sings a powerful version of Adele’s “All I Ask.” When the judges hear her story, Katy asks if Gaba will sing with her egg donor. Gaba and Amy sing together while playing the piano. Katy can’t hold the tears back. With her mom and egg donor mom by her side, Gaba gets the exciting news that she’s going to Hollywood!

Peach Martine is a 16-year-old high school student with straight As and has her life totally together. The judges think she’s a robot. She sings a decent rendition of “Zombie” by The Cranberries, but there’s just no pizzazz. She asks to play an original song, and that’s when her personality comes out. Lionel admits that Peach’s original song saved her. Katy doesn’t vote to send Peach to Hollywood, but Luke and Lionel do!

Dalton Elliott, 26, is hoping American Idol gives him the big break he’s always wanted. He had to put his music career on hold for his son, and he’s currently working construction. He performs Lee Brice’s “Boy” and his voice is smooth like honey. Lionel loves that Dalton is a storyteller when he performs. Katy tells Dalton to be more consistent but thinks he has potential. Dalton is going to Hollywood! This live blog is developing…