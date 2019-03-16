Yungblud Posts Touching Tribute To ‘Close Friend’ Felicite Tomlinson: ‘She Was An Inspiration’

Musician Yungblud, who knew Felicite Tomlinson, shared a message on Twitter after her shocking death on March 13.

“11 Minutes” artist Yungblud, 20, who was born Dominic Harrison, came forward with a message in mourning after the passing of Louis Tomlinson’s sister, Félicité Tomlinson. “I knew [Félicité] a lot of my life as initially she was so important to my sister and my best friend,” the musician shared on Twitter in a note. “The more we got to know each other, the more we became close.” Yungblud reacted to the passing of the 18-year-old young woman who was from the same small home town as him – Doncaster, England.

“She was always so supportive of my music and would turn up at shows even before I was ‘Yungblud,'” he continued, noting an example of support from his friendship with her. “She was such a huge inspiration to young people, especially young women she was so bright and very very sharp. She was taken far too soon. I’m sending all my love to you up there and her family. Sleep tight Fizz,” he finished the message with a black heart.

His note about her serving as inspiration to young people could have been a reference to Félicité’s social media reach – she had nearly 1.5 million Instagram followers, and more than 400,000 Twitter followers. She used her platform to speak up about social issues and health. Yungblud was one of the first people who knew Félicité, who was known affectionately as Fizzy, to post a message about her after she died from cardiac arrest on March 13. Fizzy’s death came two years after her mother, Johannah Deakin, died from leukemia in 2016.

Fizzy is survived by siblings Louis, 27, Charlotte “Lottie“, 20, Phoebe, 14, Daisy, 14, Doris, 5, and Ernest, 5. We’re sure those close to Fizzy are mostly mourning privately after this unexpected tragedy occurred – none of her siblings have yet to speak out and share a message, understandably. Our thoughts are with the Tomlinson family and friends of Fizzy’s, and may she rest in peace.