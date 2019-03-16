Paris Jackson Shoots Down Report Claiming She Attempted Suicide: You’re ‘Liars’

Paris Jackson denied a report that she attempted suicide on March 16 in a tweet. She called an outlet ‘liars’ following the reported story.

Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris Jackson, 20, shot down a report that she attempted suicide and was hospitalized on March 16, following the backlash against her father from the release of HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland. Paris tweeted out, “f*** you you f****** liars,” at TMZ, which reported she had tried to kill herself the same day. She also tweeted a string of question marks with a sad face emoji.

TMZ reported that the young star attempted suicide after HBO’s documentary’s was released on Jan. 25, 2019. In the story, the outlet claimed law enforcement sources said that police and EMT went to help Paris, that she was later hospitalized, put on a 5150 hold, but said she was in a stable condition.

From her tweet, Paris very clearly denied a suicide attempt. However, she has spoken out about the documentary, which detailed accounts from Wade Robson and James Safechuck about allegedly being molested by Michael as children.

Paris spoke out against the documentary on March 6 in a now-deleted tweet. She responded to the following message: “Paris Jackson believes her father, Michael, is innocent of sex abuse claims,” by saying, “I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life. You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article, though.”

We wish the best for Paris and are relieved she appears to be fine. If you are or know someone struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24/7, toll-free at 1-800-273-8255.

HollywoodLife reached out to Paris’ representatives, but did not receive an immediate response.