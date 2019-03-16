Are Nicki Minaj & Kenneth Petty Secretly Married? The Truth Behind Her Saying He’s Her ‘Husband’

Nicki Minaj shocked her fans recently when she called Kenneth Petty her ‘husband’ during ‘Queen Radio.’ We’ve got details on if the pair secretly married on their romantic European trip.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty‘s relationship went from zero to 100 when the former teenage sweethearts reconnected in Dec of 2018. They’re still so tight that he hasn’t left her side as she’s been on the European leg of her world tour, turning it into a romantic trip abroad for Nicki. The 36-year-old just called him her “husband” on her March 12 Queen Radio podcast and fans are wondering if they secretly tied the knot. “Nicki Minaj got a lot of people talking when she called Kenneth her husband, people are questioning if she’s secretly married him. But Nicki says she’s not married, it’s just a term she likes to use for Kenneth to show how much he means to her,” a source close to the “Chun-Li” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“He calls her his wife so it does go both way, like pet names. But eventually it will be true, because they are going to marry, it’s only a matter of time, Nicki is sure he’s the one,” our insider adds. Ahhh, so it’s like a Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott situation. He loves to call his baby mama his “wifey” even though they haven’t married yet.

Nicki shocked fans when she called Kenneth her hubby during Episode 12 of Queen Radio (on Beats 1 on Apple Music.) on a live from London edition. “Every night when I get out of the shower, my husband takes this really good lotion that we just bought, and he massages my feet, and rubs them. He rubs each toe individually, and the heel, and the ball of my foot, and he does it all,” she gushed. Yowza! With Nicki’s penchant for sky-high heels, having a partner who gives an amazing foot massage is a real find!

Barbie has made it clear that it’s more than just a hot physical attraction with Kenneth, as she’s finally found a man who can make her feel “empowered” in a relationship. On the February 2 episode of Queen Radio when DJ Boof asked her about her romance and Nicki revealed. “I’ve known [Kenneth] since I was 14. There’s a different level of passion and friendship with him. I’ve said we f**k four times a day, but it’s more than that. There’s a different level of nurturing; he always knows what to say to make me feel empowered. I’m happy and healthy.” Aww! What a keeper.