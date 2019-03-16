Miley Cyrus’ Brother Trace Reveals If She & Liam Hemsworth Are Planning To Have Kids Soon

Miley Cyrus’ brother Trace told HL EXCLUSIVELY about whether Miley & Liam Hemsworth are trying to have a child soon!

Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 29, may be in complete wedded bliss, but adding a baby to their family is not something they’re planning in the near future. During HollywoodLife‘s EXCLUSIVE interview at The Barbershop Cuts and Cocktails’ opening at the Cosmopolitan Hotel with Miley’s brother Trace Cyrus, who is gearing up for his Vegas DJ residency at the Barbershop while Brandi Cyrus prepares for her residency at APEX, and his fiance Taylor Sanders, we asked the pair if they thought Miley would have kids soon. “No,” Trace replied. Taylor added, “She has no desire. I think she has so much ambition to do so much more in her career even though she’s done so much. It’s just not the time for her.”

“She has so much time to decide that. She hasn’t even hit her dirty 30 yet,” Trace went on to say. “She’s good.” Taylor continued, “We talked. We’re next for the kids.” Miley, who married Liam on Dec. 24, 2018, talked about how her marriage doesn’t affect the fact that she still identifies as queer. “[B]ut, I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned,” she told Vanity Fair’s Zach Baron. “I actually think it’s kind of New Age. We’re redefining, to be f***ing frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship.”

Miley recently opened up on the RuPaul: What’s the Tea with Michelle Visage podcast about how her first kiss was with a girl back in middle school. “When I was a kid growing up, being from the South, and my first experience, my first kiss was with a girl in middle school,” Cyrus revealed. “And no one could understand, in Nashville, saying that.”