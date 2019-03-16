Mama June Fears She’s Pregnant On ‘From Not To Hot’ After Being Arrested For Drug Possession

Mama June left fans shocked on the premiere episode of ‘From Not To Hot’s 3rd season on Mar. 15, when she insisted she may be pregnant after stepping on the scale and seeing an increase in her weight.

Is Mama June expecting another child?! That’s exactly what the mother-of-four implied in the riveting season three premiere episode of From Not To Hot, which aired on Mar. 15. It all started when 39-year-old June, who went from weighing 460 pounds to becoming a size 4 after having gastric sleeve weight loss surgery in May 2016, stepped on the scale and realized she somehow gained more weight than usual. She then suspected she may be pregnant with her boyfriend, Geno Doak‘s baby.

“I may have put on a few extra pounds,” she said in the episode before getting on the scale. “What the hell? 219 pounds? Either the scale is broken or something is going on with my body. Oh my god. Grandma flow is a little late for her visit this month.”

Another scene in which June and her daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 13, went to The Six Chow House restaurant in Studio City, CA and ordered food, hinted that the grandmother may also be having pregnancy cravings. “Everything tastes good and smells good,” June says while in the restaurant.

The pregnancy indications didn’t stop there either. June then decides to call her sister up and share her thoughts about possibly becoming a mom for the fifth time. “I think I’m pregnant. I don’t think Geno and his promise ring meant for stuff to happen,” she explained while on the phone. “I mean, hello! We already have eight kids between us. We’re trying to work through things and now, how are we going to handle this one?”

To top things off, June’s other daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 19, also caused pregnancy suspicion when she could be heard telling her husband, Joshua Efird, “Mama kicked us out because she’s pregnant.” Finally, in another scene, June talks about possibly being pregnant when she says, “If I’m pregnant, he better get his s–t together.” Although the pregnancy talk was plenty, it looks like we’re going to have to wait until the next episode, which airs on WE tv on Friday, Mar. 22 at 9 p.m.

The thrilling premiere episode of From Not To Hot aired right after June and Geno made headlines for getting arrested at a gas station in Alabama for felony drug possession on Mar. 13. The incident happened after the duo got into a fight at the station. “Police arrived they saw enough to arrest Geno for domestic violence/harassment, felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia,” TMZ reported. “Mama June was cuffed for felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.”