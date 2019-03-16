Kylie Jenner looked chic in a black sexy jumpsuit with cutouts while out and about in Los Angeles on March 15!

Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, 21, went for a fun night out at The Nice Guy on March 15 in Los Angeles, wearing a skintight jumpsuit with cutouts at her waist, flaunting her hourglass shape. The star’s curve-hugging jumpsuit was long-sleeved and featured a high turtleneck design. It featured a bow in the center, tying together the cutout sections. Kylie rocked black pointed heels to match the hue of her outfit, and held a small textured black bag as well.

Kylie wore long, waist-length black hair with a slightly off-center part, and had on makeup to perfection. She rocked a peachy blush and skin-tone colored lipstick, along with a brown eyeshadow look.

The star showing off her waist came days after she hosted an Instagram Live in which she revealed how she has gotten a slim figure a year after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster with rapper Travis Scott, 26. “Honestly, it’s all about diet for me,” Kylie said about how she stays toned. “Like, I’m naturally just a really skinny person, but not like Kendall [Jenner, 23, Kylie’s older sister], she’s naturally like model-status.” We think both sisters are absolutely beautiful, and Kylie shouldn’t compare herself to Kendall at all!

“[I’ve] always had like a really flat stomach, but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently,” Kylie continued. “And I feel like it has a lot to do with diet. I eat really crazy usually, like whatever I want, pizza, pasta, a lot of dairy.”

“I cut that all out and have just been eating better and I feel that’s the trick for me, personally,” she added. “And I also think after a child, it really does take just as long to get your body back as it did to create the child. I heard that from a lot of people too, ‘it takes a full year.’ It really does. I definitely feel back to myself again.”

We’re so happy for Kylie that she feels good in her own skin and is enjoying some nights out in between running her business, Kylie Cosmetics, and caring after little baby Stormi!