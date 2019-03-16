‘The Hills’ Star Kristin Cavallari On Why There Was ‘No Way’ She Would Return For Reboot

Kristin Cavallari opened up about the important reason why she will not be returning to the upcoming ‘The Hills’ reboot in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HL on Mar. 15.

Kristin Cavallari, 32, was a major part of MTV’s original The Hills back in the day, so when word got out that she wouldn’t be returning for the upcoming reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings, we couldn’t help but wonder why. Luckily, Kristin gave us the exact reason she stayed away in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife on Mar. 15, and it’s very good one! While promoting the launch of her new clothing line, Little James, which is under the umbrella of her original jewelry brand Uncommon James, and its pop up store, which will run in Pacific Palisades Village from Mar. 16-18, Kristin told us it’s all because of her new life as an adult, including her role as wife to husband Jay Cutler, 35, and role as a mom to their three children, Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3.

“I would’ve loved to have made a cameo but I don’t think I could’ve gone back to that whole lifestyle,” Kristin EXCLUSIVELY told us. “As a mom and as a wife — If it was just me and I just had myself to look after, but mentally and emotionally, I could not have gone back to that same place. There’s just no way. Would it have been fun to make a little cameo? Absolutely. I’m kind of glad to just be a viewer in that sense.” Even though the blonde beauty is not returning, she’s not at all feeling regretful about her decision. “Oh, it’s going to be fine,” she explained. “I’m going to be able to watch it and enjoy it as a viewer and not emotionally live through it which is the best of both worlds!”

Like Kristin, Lauren Conrad, 33, who was the main focus of The Hills when it was first on the air, is not returning to the reboot either. There will still be quite a few familiar faces in the series though! Heidi Montag, 32, and husband Spencer Pratt, 35, are set to be on the show, as well as Spencer’s sister Stephanie Pratt, 32, Audrina Patridge, 33, Whitney Port, 34, and more! It’s definitely sure to be a blast from the past with a new twist, since most of the cast members are now married with children, and like Kristin, we can’t wait to watch!

The Hills: New Beginnings has reportedly already started filming and is set to premiere sometime in 2019.