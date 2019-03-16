Khloe Kardashian & Dream Throw Rob A Surprise St. Patrick’s-Themed Birthday Party — See Pics

Khloe Kardashian helped her niece Dream Kardashian throw Rob Kardashian the sweetest surprise birthday party!

Well, Khloe Kardashian, 34, pretty much proved she’s Aunt of the Year. Taking to her Instagram story, the reality star revealed that not only did her niece Dream Kardashian, 2, want to throw her father Rob Kardashian, 31, a surprise birthday party, but that Khloe was totally down to help make it all happen. “Dreamy Dream wanted to throw her daddy a special birthday party before she goes to see her mommy,” she wrote. “Her daddy’s birthday is on Sunday (St. Patty’s day) but she got her cousins to celebrate.” Then Khloe shared a series of pics from the festivities, which featured tons of shamrock decorations, a green and white cake that read “Happy birthday daddy,” and Rob’s name spelled out in green construction paper.

We reported earlier how angry Rob was that Khloe’s ex Tristan Thompson, 27, kissed Kylie Jenner‘s bestie Jordyn Woods, 21, at his house following a party on Feb. 17. “Rob is furious Tristan betrayed two of his sisters and hurt everyone in the family at the same time,” a source close to the Kardashians told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Rob can’t help but feel that Tristan is not to be trusted whatsoever. Rob can not understand what Tristan was thinking hooking up with Jordyn and can’t believe Tristan has treated Khloe so poorly.”

Recently, both Rob and his ex Blac Chyna, 30, had to quell rumors that Rob was drafting a new custody agreement following Chyna’s explosive fight between Chyna and her former beau Kid Buu on Jan. 28. “Angela and I are both actively co-parenting and there are no pending or active custody cases,” Rob tweeted on Feb. 26. “Robert and I only concern is what’s in the best interest of our daughter that we both equally love. Additionally, Robert is a wonderful father to our Dreamy!” Blac went on to wrote in her separate Twitter post.