Emily Ratajkowski showed off her cleavage in a blue blazer and matching pants while out with a friend in New York City.

Instagram model Emily Ratajkowski, 27, enjoyed the nice weather out in New York City on March 15 by going out for a walk with a friend, wearing a braless look underneath her blue suit, and you can see pics here. Emily sported a navy blazer that tied at the center, and she left it unbuttoned to show off some major cleavage. The model rolled up the sleeves for the warm day, and rocked matching blue straight-cut pants. She looked absolutely fabulous!

Emrata paired her day look with comfortable white walking sneakers and a brown cross-body bag. She wore silver hoop earrings and little red sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun, and wore her brown locks straight and down. The model was joined by a friend on the outing, and her friend wore an olive green sweater, flared blue denim jeans, and a camel-colored backpack. She wore heeled black boots and similar sunglasses to her friend.

This wasn’t the first time Emrata has been spotted out and about in a braless ensemble – and we applaud her for her confidence! We’d definitely be nervous about a wardrobe malfunction if wearing a look like Emrata’s. The model actually posted an Instagram picture less than a month ago totally shirtless and braless, covering her chest with her hands, in honor of her one-year wedding anniversary to husband Sebastian Bear-McClard, 31. Furthermore, the model has made a brand off of showing off her figure – she launched a swimsuit line and lingerie brand, Inamorata, following her modeling success and Instagram influence.

Emrata has shown off both the lingerie collection and swimsuit line on her Instagram account, which boasts more than 22 million followers on the platform. In her most recent look on Instagram, Emrata rocked a lacy black bra while laying down for a post. We love Emrata’s bold attitude toward fashion, and appreciate that she continues to spread confidence, no matter if she’s rocking the runway or just walking down the street! We’re looking forward to more of Emrata’s fun and fashion-forward looks.