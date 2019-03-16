Donald Trump Jr. Surprisingly Defends Chelsea Clinton & Who Else Has Her Back

Donald Trump Jr. joined many Twitter users in support of Chelsea Clinton on Mar. 16, when he came to her defense after an NYU student blamed her for the terrible mosque terrorist attacks in New Zealand during a vigil for the tragedy.

Donald Trump Jr., 41, put differences aside when he took to Twitter to support and defend Chelsea Clinton, 39, after a video of a New York University student blaming her for the recent New Zealand mosque attacks went viral. The son of President Donald Trump, 72, didn’t hesitate to speak his mind in his tweet and even suggested praise for Chelsea. “It’s sickening to see people blame @ChelseaClinton for the NZ attacks because she spoke out against anti-Semitism. We should all be condemning anti-Semitism & all forms of hate. Chelsea should be praised for speaking up. Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the problem,” Donald Jr.’s tweet read.

Conservative commentator Candace Owens, 29, who was reportedly mentioned in the alleged NZ gunman, Brenton Tarrant‘s manifesto, responded to Donald Jr.’s tweet and also defended Chelsea. “Agreed. It should go without saying but neither myself, @ChelseaClinton or Spyro the Dragon had anything to do with the tragedy in New Zealand. Please stop the nonsense,” her response read. Former governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee, 63, also took to Twitter to support Chelsea. “Blaming Chelsea Clinton for NZ massacre is as dumb as blaming @ realDonaldTrump for it, or blaming Bernie Sanders for assassination attempt of @ SteveScalise It’s the shooter’s fault. Period. No one ‘MADE’ him do it,” his tweet read.

Chelsea, who is currently pregnant with her third child, was blamed by the NYU student to her face at a vigil for the NZ massacre victims on Mar. 15. The blame seemed to be brought on because Chelsea criticized the words of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) on Twitter last month after Omar accused the nonprofit lobbying group, American Israel Public Affairs Committee, of paying congress members to support Israel. “We should expect all elected officials, regardless of party, and all public figures to not traffic in anti-Semitism,” Chelsea tweeted about Omar’s accusation.

Alleged gunman, Brenton, 28, is an Australian personal trainer and he allegedly killed 49 people and injured 48 others at two mosques in Christchurch, NZ on Mar. 15. He has been arrested and charged with one count of murder in connection with the attacks. More charges are expected, according to CNN.