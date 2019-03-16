Cassie Randolph Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Cute PDA Pics With Colton Underwood & More
Cassie Randolph’s Instagram has been full of the sweetest pics of her & Colton Underwood this week!
Just days after it was announced that Cassie Randolph won The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood‘s final rose (and heart), her Instagram has been flooded with the cutest photos of the two of them. From a sweet mirror selfie of the two of them kissing to a video of her gushing about Colton to People TV, Cassie seems to be head over heels with Colton. While the two did not have the smoothest love storyline on The Bachelor, Colton’s patience with Cassie’s understandable hesitancy paid off and the two admitted on After The Final Rose that they were “super in love.”
And since then, their love has grown even more. Recently, the pair appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Mar. 12, and revealed that their relationship status is somewhere between boyfriend and girlfriend and an engaged couple. While Cassie wasn’t ready for an engagement, after Colton referred to her as his “future wife” to Jimmy, the late night talk show host showed off the Neil Lane ring that’s waiting for her, should Colton pop the question when she’s ready.
And despite showing some hesitancy over Colton, Cassie Randolph‘s dad, Matt Randolph has had a change of heart. “He’s very supportive,” Cassie admitted on Good Morning America on Mar. 13. “I think maybe if I went in there more sure of everything, he would’ve given [his blessing],” she added over the fact that Matt initially didn’t give Colton his blessing to marry her.
Sometimes it can be hard for me to find my words (as you all have seen haha)… it’s so easy for me to over-analyze and get in my own head, especially when my feelings are overwhelming or when big things are happening so quickly. So, here goes my attempt to put the past 6 months into words 🌹 Stepping out of the limo on night one, I had no idea what was in store for me. The saying “God always has bigger plans in mind” has never felt more real to me than it does now. I’m honestly holding back tears as I write this, trying not to get too sentimental as all the memories and emotions flood over me while I reflect on this whole experience. I am unbelievably grateful for every single relationship that was formed with 29 amazing women, Colton and all the crew involved. It was a truly unique adventure that I got the extraordinary opportunity to experience. Everyone who has been beside me throughout these past 6 months (during filming and post), has helped me grow in ways that I couldn’t ever have imagined. I’ve learned things about myself, relationships, and life in general, that I would never have known otherwise. Thinking back to before I was cast on The Bachelor S23, I get chills realizing just how crazy it is that ONE THING has the potential to change life SO MUCH. ♥️ This past week, I took a much-needed break from my social media. I was allowing the opinions of others, and their sometimes cruel speculations, really get to me. That brings me to perhaps the truest, most impactful thing that this experience has taught me: to stay true to myself. Being real is something we ALL owe to ourselves. Regardless of the outcome, that is the one thing we can do to guarantee no regrets… to make the best decision we can in the moment. 🥂So cheers, my friends (and trolls) to The Bachelor S23 finale… may we all live and learn, be humble, and most of all, forever remain open to learning. Thank you for the opportunity to share with you all a glimpse into some of the most pivotal moments of my life. So far :) #thebachelor
I was going to wait until west coast aired to post this, but I am too impatient. So here it goes! The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart ♥️ Walking into this experience, I honestly wasn’t sure that true love could come from it. It hasn’t necessarily been the easiest road to get to where we are, but if that’s what it took to get here, then every single twist and turn has been undeniably WORTH IT. The last 4 months, just focusing on “us” have been amazing and you have become my best friend. You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for. You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the “rules” to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our “journey”… I’d jump a thousand fences for you and “like, I know, I KNOW”😉 that I love you more than words, point blank♥️ ps. you still give me butterflies 🦋
“He’s always loved Colton!” Cassie confirmed on the show. “They talk. Everything’s good.”