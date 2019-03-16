Cassie Randolph Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week: Cute PDA Pics With Colton Underwood & More

Cassie Randolph’s Instagram has been full of the sweetest pics of her & Colton Underwood this week!

Just days after it was announced that Cassie Randolph won The Bachelor‘s Colton Underwood‘s final rose (and heart), her Instagram has been flooded with the cutest photos of the two of them. From a sweet mirror selfie of the two of them kissing to a video of her gushing about Colton to People TV, Cassie seems to be head over heels with Colton. While the two did not have the smoothest love storyline on The Bachelor, Colton’s patience with Cassie’s understandable hesitancy paid off and the two admitted on After The Final Rose that they were “super in love.”

And since then, their love has grown even more. Recently, the pair appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Mar. 12, and revealed that their relationship status is somewhere between boyfriend and girlfriend and an engaged couple. While Cassie wasn’t ready for an engagement, after Colton referred to her as his “future wife” to Jimmy, the late night talk show host showed off the Neil Lane ring that’s waiting for her, should Colton pop the question when she’s ready.

And despite showing some hesitancy over Colton, Cassie Randolph‘s dad, Matt Randolph has had a change of heart. “He’s very supportive,” Cassie admitted on Good Morning America on Mar. 13. “I think maybe if I went in there more sure of everything, he would’ve given [his blessing],” she added over the fact that Matt initially didn’t give Colton his blessing to marry her.

“He’s always loved Colton!” Cassie confirmed on the show. “They talk. Everything’s good.”