Ben Affleck & his kids were spotted clearing up some trash on Santa Monica Beach on Mar. 16!

Ben Affleck, 46, is living up to his superhero persona! The former Batman portrayer was spotted out and about in Santa Monica with his kids Samuel, 7, and Seraphina, 10, while all three of them were giving back to the community. The trio were photographed helping clean up the trash on Santa Monica beach on Mar. 16, and we can’t tell what’s cuter — the fact that the Afflecks are all about volunteering, or Ben sweetly holding hands with his kids during their beachside outing.

Speaking of Samuel, Ben opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about what it’s been like coaching his little league team. “I’m a coach on the little league team. It’s going great,” Ben revealed on Ellen on Mar. 14. “He’s awesome. It’s a lot of fun, the kids are great kids. I do have to wear a Dodgers hat because that is the team. But you know, it’s one of those things you love it so much. It’s the dad dream to be the coach of your son or your daughter and their Little League team. It’s very exciting.”

Meanwhile, Ben has been seen out numerous times in the past few weeks with his ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus, and recently, the two were seen getting intimately close at JFK Airport in New York on March 4, seemingly confirming rumors that they had gotten back together. In addition to this rekindled romance, Ben also admitted that he still has a lot of love for his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 46. While on the Today show on Mar. 4, Ben said that “of course” he loves Garner, adding, “She’s wonderful. Somebody’s the mother of your kids, they’re going to be the most important, central person in your life, and that’s good.”

“I hope I’m a pretty good dad. I certainly try very hard,” Ben went on to say. “I’m lucky they’ve got a great mom, and she helps out a great deal with making sure that we co-parent in as good a way as possible.”