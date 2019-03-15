Felicite Tomlinson: Cardiologist Explains Why A ‘Healthy’ 18-Year-Old Could Die From A Sudden Heart Attack

On March 13 Louis Tomlinson’s sister died of a ‘heart attack’ at just 18. But why would someone who seemed healthy die that way so suddenly? A doctor explains.

On March 14 One Direction fans were stunned when news broke that Louis Tomlinson’s 18-year-old sister Felicite had suddenly collapsed and died in her London apartment the day before. The 27-year-old singer’s reps confirmed to HollywoodLife that the teen died of a “heart attack/cardiac arrest,” even though the Metropolitan Police is officially treating her death as “unexplained.”

While officials in London are waiting for a post-mortem to determine exactly why Felicite died, we have some questions. The social media influencer’s shocking death comes days after former Miss Teenager Universe Lotte van der Zee passed away at 20 after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest the day before her birthday. Her parents announced the news on March 7. Like Felicite, Lotte seemed healthy and active. In fact, she was on a ski trip with her family in Westendorf, Austria when she collapsed.

HollywoodLife spoke to Dr. Reed Wilson, a Beverly Hills GP and cardiologist to find out why Felicite could have died of a disease so often associated with people much older.

HL: Is it common for young people, especially someone aged 18, to suffer from a heart attack?

Dr. Wilson: “Heart attacks are rare in young people, therefore exact statistics as to each cause are difficult.”

HL: What could cause a heart attack at such a young age?

Dr. Wilson: “A heart attack is caused by a blocked artery to the heart. The part of the heart that is supplied by the blood vessel dies and no longer pumps. If the area is small enough the individual can do very well. If it is a large area and there is no longer enough heart to pump, the patient can die. The most common deadly problem following a heart attack are abnormal heart beats that result in deadly arrhythmias and ultimately cardiac arrest where the heart stops.”

HL: There were reportedly no warning signs. Could there have been something from birth or a defect that went undetected?

Dr. Wilson: “Some young adults can be born with abnormalities of the coronary arteries that can lead to sudden death. The heart has two arteries, a right and a left (the left immediately splits into two). But some individuals have just one that supplies the whole heart, while others have arteries that travel in strange directions to get to the heart. Both of these can lead to heart attacks.

“Pete Maravich, one of the greatest college basketball players to have lived, died suddenly at age 40. He passed away [in 1988] while playing a pickup basketball game. An autopsy revealed that he had a single right coronary artery and no left coronary artery. As a result the right wrapped all the way around his heart in an abnormal course.

“Some young adults, more often women, can have increased clotting going on in their body. A clot can go to the heart in which the blood flow is blocked and a heart attack results. If it goes to the brain, a stroke results. Taking birth control can worsen this risk in some individuals.

“Some young adults have a genetic risk of very high cholesterol. Obviously, these individuals are markedly at risk for blockage of the coronary arteries from plaque build-up starting at a young age. Another rare cause is spasm of the coronary arteries. The arteries actually have muscle tissue in them and in some individuals these arteries are found to spasm and this can temporarily block the blood flow to the heart. Other rare causes are people who develop inflammation of the coronary arteries. This also can result in blockage of blood flow.”

HL: There is no indication that drugs were a factor in this particular case, but have you seen cases of heart attacks in young people due to drug use or overdose?

Dr. Wilson: “Drugs can cause problems with the heart and result in blockage of the coronary arteries, usually through spasm. These include cocaine, amphetamines and other drugs. Sometimes young men using steroids can have heart attacks through multiple mechanisms.”

HL: What steps can a person take to prevent a heart attack?

Dr. Wilson: “Obviously you cannot prevent a birth abnormality, but you can be screened. Another very important thing is don’t smoke. This really increases your risk for a heart attack at a young age. Also, don’t use recreational drugs that may increase your risk, you never know what it can do to you. America is getting fatter and this really is a problem [in increasing the] risk factor for heart disease.”

HL: What are the warning signs that you may be having a heart attack?

Dr. Wilson: “The most common warning signs of a heart attack are chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, pain in the arms, neck or jaw, and nausea, lightheadedness and sweating. Sometimes people think they have gastric reflux when it’s actually their heart.”