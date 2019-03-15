Rosario Dawson: 5 Things About The Actress Dating Senator & POTUS Hopeful Cory Booker

Actress Rosario Dawson has confirmed she’s POTUS hopeful Sen. Cory Booker’s mystery girlfriend. We’ve got five things to know about the film and TV star.

Actress Rosario Dawson has come forward to reveal that she’s the mystery “boo” that New Jersey Senator and 2020 presidential hopeful Cory Booker, 49, has mentioned. He revealed on Power 105.1FM’s The Breakfast Club in February, “I got a boo” and that she was “somebody really special.” The 39-year-old actress on March 14 told TMZ that they’re “very much” in a relationship with Cory and that “So far, so wonderful. He’s a wonderful human being. It’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re very busy.” We’ve got five things to know about Rosario.

1. Rosario has played the Marvel Comics character Clare Temple across numerous Marvel-centric Netflix shows.

She’s appeared as the doctor who was originally introduced in the comics in Luke Cage, Hero for Hire #2 on such Marvel centric TV shows as Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones ,Iron Fist and The Defenders.

2. Rosario gravitates between TV and film roles.

She’s appeared in such big screen classics as Sin City, Sin City 2: A Dame To Kill For and Men In Black II. On the TV screen she’s starred on the CW’s Jane the Virgin and NBC/SyFy’s Gemini Division.

3. Rosario is very politically active.

She co-founded the Hispanic voter outreach organization Voto Latino. She supported and campaigned for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders when he ran for the Democratic presidential nomination against Hillary Clinton in 2016 and was openly critical of the former Secretary of State. So much so that she ended up voting for Green Party candidate Jill Stein in the 2016 presidential election instead of Hillary in her battle against eventual victor Donald Trump.

4. Rosario got her big acting break by a chance encounter.

She was 15-years-old and talking smack on the steps of her NYC apartment with friends when independent film director Larry Clark spotted her while location scouting for the intense 1995 coming of age film Kids. He went on to cast her as one of the leads — foul-mouthed Ruby — launching her film acting career.