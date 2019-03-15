RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Is ‘Upset & Feels Attacked’ Over Hateful Luke Perry Comments

Vicki Gunvalson’s comments about the importance of insurance and estate planning in the wake of Luke Perry’s death got her a world of backlash. Now she’s feeling hurt and attacked.

Being the owner of a successful insurance company, Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson took it upon herself to use Riverdale star Luke Perry’s sudden death from a stroke at age 52 to remind people how important it is to have their finances in order in case of a tragedy. She posted an article by Forbes magazine to her Facebook account titled “Luke Perry Protected His Family With Estate Planning” with a message about the importance of doing such a thing. Instead she was roundly attacked for being insensitive and using his death to grow her business. Now she’s feeling victimized by cruel comments.

“Vicki feels upset that fans are giving her so much backlash over her recent Facebook post about Luke Perry. Frankly, she feels attacked, but Vicki is also aware that it’s really hard to do anything on social media without getting attacked these days. She didn’t find anything wrong with it, however, she never meant to offend or hurt anyone,” a source close to the 56-year-old reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

On March 12, the Coto Insurance and Financial Services founder posted the article about Luke’s untimely death to her Facebook account and wrote “I know most of you have heard about the unfortunate passing of Luke Perry at the young age of 52. Luke was responsible in his estate planning and because of that he relieved his family of a lot of the burdens that would happen if he didn’t have it in place the way he did, It makes you realize how important planning is and how NOT to procrastinate taking care of a trust, health directives and securing life insurance for those you leave behind.”

While that message is served as a reminder, she ended the statement with “‘Plan for the unplanned’ Visit cotoinsurance.com for more information” in the now deleted FB post. “Vicki often does things that may not be the right thing to do in order to garner attention or be funny. After all, that’s a huge thing she and RHOC co-stars Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge have argued with her over and even stopped being friends with her. She’s not really known for apologizing or taking accountability for her actions, so this move doesn’t surprise many,” our insider adds.