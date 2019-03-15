‘Teen Mom’s Tyler & Catelynn Already Planning Baby No. 4 Just 3 Weeks After Birth Of Daughter Vaeda

Talk about baby fever! Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra just welcomed their daughter on Feb. 21 and already they’re planning for their next child. We’ve got the details.

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra just welcomed their baby girl Vaeda Luma into the world three weeks ago and already they can’t wait for the next addition to their family. The married high school sweethearts already have four-year-old daughter Novalee at home and gave up nine-year-old daughter Carly for adoption when they were teens, chronicled on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. This time around they are hoping for their first son. “We want more children. We really want to try for a boy, but we are going to wait until Vaeda is a little older – like six months to a year,” she tells Us Weekly.

The couple changed Vaeda’s name at the last-minute, as Teen Mom OG fans had watched as Catelynn said she planned to name her daughter Tezlee. It turns out, the more she heard the name the less she liked it. Instead they went with the moniker of Anna Chlumsky‘s character Vada in the Macaulay Culkin 1991 film My Girl, albeit with a new spelling.

“Every time someone would say Tezlee, we would cringe! It just wasn’t sitting with us like it did at first. Tyler told me about the name Vaeda and I fell in love with it! It’s from the movie My Girl, which is a movie that Tyler showed me years ago,” she tells the publication.

Tyler announced their daughter’s arrival on Feb. 21 in an Instagram post, showing the hospital chart that said “Healthy mom and baby” and showed she weighed in at 6 pound 4 oz. and was 19 3/4 inches long. “She’s here and I’m in love” the 27-year-old captioned the photo. Catelynn, also 27, says that so far so good on Vaeda’s “chill” personality, revealing “She’s such a good baby — very chill and easy going” and that Nova “loves being a big sister and loves ‘her’ baby.” Aww! Maybe in 2020 the girls will have a little brother around the household if Catelynn and Tyler get their wish.