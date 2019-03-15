Tristan Thompson: How He Feels About Scott Disick’s Flirty IG Comment About Khloe

Tristan Thompson definitely has thoughts about Scott Disick’s ‘#wcw’ post about Khloe Kardashian, as it triggered his old suspicions.

Tristan Thompson, 28, is no longer dating Khloe Kardashian, 34, so he’s “not even tripping over Scott [Disick] and his message to Khloe,” an NBA insider EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. But that doesn’t mean the Cleveland Cavaliers player laughed along with fans after Scott crowned Khloe his “#wcw [Woman Crush Wednesday]” in an Instagram post on March 12. “While Tristan feels no right to be worried about Scott’s WCW post, he still feels Scott is out of line and disrespectful,” our source continues. Fans raved over Khloe and Scott’s “best friend” and honorary “sibling” relationship in the comments section, but our source claims that Tristan sees more behind that “chemistry” which Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans love.

“Tristan thinks that Scott is flirting with Khloe, which he has noticed since the first time he saw Scott and Khloe together. Tristan always recognized that Khloe and Scott had a unique chemistry and special relationship, which is why Tristan never completely knew how to feel about Scott and Khloe,” our source reveals. Scott is completely off the market, as he’s dating model Sofia Richie, 20, and shares three kids with Khloe’s sister, Kourtney, but hasn’t been afraid to shower Koko with Instagram love. The Good American co-founder is featured on Scott’s Instagram feed every now and then, and he even gushed that Khloe looked “2 damn good” in an Instagram post on Feb. 11.

Regardless, Tristan won’t sweat too much over Scott’s social media activities. “But now that Tristan is no longer intimate with Khloe, he has no time to worry about Scott crushing on Khloe,” our source concludes. But his ex would disagree! “[Khloe] doesn’t think Scott was trying to flirt with her, no way,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife before, adding, “Scott has been one of Khloe’s biggest supporters since everything about Tristan and Jordyn [Woods] came out, he’s totally been there for her, like a brother. And that’s how Khloe is taking this post.” Khloe is also a loving aunt to Scott and Kourtney’s kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, Reign, 4, and often spends quality time with the trio.

Whether or not Scott was trying to show his solidarity with Khloe (her family friend, Jordyn, claimed Tristan kissed her on the lips as she left his house party on Feb. 17), Sofia had her own thoughts about the “#wcw” post. “Although Sofia was really not threatened by Scott posting about Khloe being his WCW, she does wish he would share more photos of her on his social media,” a third source had EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The model last made a cameo on her boyfriend’s Instagram feed on Dec. 23, 2018, but shared the frame with Scott’s ex, Kourtney (they were on a winter vacation in Mexico).