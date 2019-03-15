Teresa Giudice Supports Brother Joe Gorga At Party On Same Day Joe Giudice Released From Prison

Just hours after her husband was released from prison, Teresa Giudice was spotted celebrating the launch of her brother Joe Gorga’s new book in New York City.

Teresa Giudice was all smiles at her brother’s book launch! The 46-year-old reality star stepped out in New York City on March 14 to support Joe Gorga as he promoted the release of his first book, The Gorga Guide To Success. She looked stylish at the event, rocking a black blazer, a white top and tight pants. She rounded out her ensemble with chunky heels, a white clutch, bracelets and a beaded necklace.

The outing came just hours after Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, was released from a Pennsylvania prison. Joe, 46, served about 36 months of a 41 month sentence for mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. He was immediately transferred to an immigration detention center and faces deportation to Italy.

But Teresa wasn’t the only family member supporting her brother at his book party. Gorga posed with his wife, Melissa Gorga, outside the venue. They were accompanied by their three children Joey, Gino, and Antonia. Teresa’s father, Giacinto Gorga, was also in attendance.

It’s good to see Teresa supporting her sibling, because we know he’s also a support system to her amid her husband’s deportation drama. Gorga previously told us that he would gladly help out with her four children, Gia, 18, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 13, and Audriana, 10. “Oh yeah, I’m their uncle,” he told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “Anything they need, I’m there for them.”

As far as how Teresa’s kids are holding up, Gorga said they’re taking it one day at a time. “Obviously they need their daddy. They miss him. They are young little girls, and they are just growing,” he said, adding, “They hear all the stuff out in the news. It is not good for them, but they are hanging on. They are tough girls.”