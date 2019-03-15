Taylor Swift Liked a Shady Instagram Against Kanye West & It Feels Like 2016 All Over Again

Just when we thought the dust had settled in the drama-filled saga between Taylor Swift & Kanye West, the singer liked a super shady post aimed at the rapper.

Apparently, Taylor Swift, 29, is still a little salty about all that drama that went down with Kanye West, 41, in 2016. While it seems that the long-standing feud between the “I Love It” rapper and the pop star has been left in the past, Taylor has forgiven but not forgotten. When a fan shared a message that dissed Ye, Taylor herself hit the ‘like’ button on the post, co-signing the shade! The message took aim at the rapper’s “Famous” music video and the fan didn’t hold back. “The ‘Famous’ music video was straight up revenge porn. not to mention putting abuse victims next to their abusers and celebrating sexual assaulters. it was disgusting and he doesn’t get enough crap for it,” the scathing message wrote. In addition to Taylor’s ‘like,’ the post got thousands of double taps from other fans.

Fans will remember that “Famous” was the very track that ignited the the nasty feud in the first place. When Ye released the track, fans were shocked to see it contained the lyric: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why?/I made that bitch famous.” Kanye swore up and down that he ran the lyric including the word “bitch” by his then friend, but Tay said that just wasn’t the case. Then to add fuel to the fire, Kim Kardashian taped a call between Kanye and Taylor to use against her. However, the video did not contain any footage of Kanye telling her he was going to call her the “B” word. While the three celebs had just patched things up following their infamous VMAs run-in, they ultimately ended their friendship again.

That being said, both Taylor and Kimye have suggested they’re over the long-standing feud. “I’m over it. We haven’t spoken, but I feel we’ve all moved on,” Kim K said in an interview with Andy Cohen in January of 2019. These days, even Taylor can laugh at the drama fest. “A few years ago, someone started an online hate campaign by calling me a snake on the internet,” she told Elle, alluding to Kim K. “The fact that so many people jumped on board with it led me to feeling lower than I’ve ever felt in my life, but I can’t tell you how hard I had to keep from laughing every time my 63-foot inflatable cobra named Karyn appeared onstage in front of 60,000 screaming fans,” she added.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is flying high after taking home the award for ‘Tour of the year’ at the 2019 iHeartRadio Awards. For Tay, success continues to be the best revenge.