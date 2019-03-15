Taylor Swift sparkled in a sequin romper at the iHeartRadio Awards – but she’s not the only celebrity who wowed us with incredible style this week!

Taylor Swift won two awards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards – but her outfit at the event earned her a spot on our best dressed list. The “Delicate” hitmaker looked gorgeous in an iridescent sequin romper by Rosa Bloom, which she paired with cute butterfly heels from Sophia Webster. Taylor then stepped her style up another notch by dying her ponytail pink to match the shimmery look and her rosy lipstick. But Taylor isn’t the only star who impressed us with an epic fashion moment this week!

Other celebs who looked incredible at the awards show on March 14 were Elle Fanning in a pretty pink Miu Miu gown, Madison Beer in a white Ester Abner gown with a thigh-high slit, and Jessica Szohr in a black bodysuit and sheer embroidered pants. That same day, Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall was across the pond at the Stonewall Equality Dinner in London wearing a sexy pink slip dress.

The Kardashian-Jenner crew also didn’t mess around this week. Kylie Jenner turned heads in a brown ruched dress for a dinner with her sisters on March 12. Her older siblings, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian also wowed us that night. Kourt rocked a metallic look while Khloe showed off her curves in a skintight snakeskin dress. Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner was celebrating the opening of the Edition hotel in Times Square where she sported a sexy python mini dress by Ronny Kobo with Yeezy heels.

There were also some more casual ensembles that we loved this week. Rachel Lindsay sparkled in a sheer glitter top and paper bag waist pants at the premiere for Bridezillas in New York on March 13. Mila Kunis was all smiles in a David Koma outfit consisting of a pink spaghetti strap top and black pants at the Los Angeles premiere of Wonder Park on March 10. Head up to the gallery above to see all the stunning celeb looks from the past seven days!