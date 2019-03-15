Sophie Turner Goes Braless In Crop Top During NYC Stroll With Fiance Joe Jonas

Sun’s out, bra’s out (the window, that is). The undergarment wasn’t a part of Sophie Turner’s layers as she and Joe Jonas flaunted their streetwear downtown, on the same day exciting ‘Game of Thrones’ news was teased.

New York City is warming up, meaning layers upon layers of clothes weren’t necessary on March 14. Sophie Turner, 23, wore a white crop top, no bra needed, as she and fiancé Joe Jonas, 29, went for a walk downtown on Friday. NYC’s temperatures are still a far cry from Los Angeles’, however, so the Game of Thrones star paired the summery top with an oversized jacket from Carhartt, blue and red Travel Kit Intarsia pants by Louis Vuitton and the designer brand’s Archlight sneakers in black and brown.

Joe matched his fiancée’s black and red accents with a denim jacket and Adidas sneakers in the same colors. Sophie’s color coordination with her groom-to-be is a good indicator of how successfully their relationship is going, but the look on her face proved this too. The HBO star was beaming in all the photos, as she had revealed Joe is the reason behind her smile. “A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I’ve fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness,” Sophie told Glamour UK in an interview published on March 7.

And Sophie’s about to experience another surge of endorphins — her wedding to the Jonas Brothers member is this summer, in 2019, which Joe confirmed on the March 4 episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. “I’m looking forward to it, it’s going to be a lot of fun,” the singer told James Corden, and predicted the nuptials will get quite rowdy: “We’re going to have a flag rugby game at the wedding, and a flag football game. So if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms, I’ll be very proud.”

Despite Sophie’s happy-go-lucky demeanor, some bittersweet news broke on the same day of her stroll with Joe. The airdates and episode lengths for Game of Thrones’ last season were reveale, and Season 8 will premiere on April 14. It’ll be Sophie’s final run playing Sansa Stark (she has appeared on every season).